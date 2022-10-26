Dana MacKenzie will remain head coach of the Waunakee High School boys’ basketball team this year.
From parent comments at the Oct. 24 Waunakee Board of Education meeting, MacKenzie’s job appeared to be in jeopardy. About 40 parents filled the room, with several speaking in support of the coach.
The meeting’s agenda included a closed session item, noticing that the board would “discuss an administrative report concerning an employment matter and possible solutions or agreements, relevant, confidential pupil information, and available alternative courses of action. If appropriate, consider action to rescind, reconsider, or otherwise modify a previous employment decision of the Board regarding termination of the employee’s employment. The Board may take action in closed session.”
Contacted after the meeting, district Superintendent Randy Guttenberg said the status of the basketball program had not changed and MacKenzie would continue as coach.
Several who attended said they had children who play for MacKenzie, and indicated that a parent had previously complained about the coach to the district.
“I’ve watched Dana and his coaching staff bring this to a … successful program over the years. He has put his heart and soul into this program,” said Jenny Bunbury Johnson. “We want to see our boys have the opportunity to play and learn under the current program with coach Mackenzie.”
Bunbury Johnson added that “one man’s voice is not the voice of me and many other families.”
She noted that a group of parents had bullied the group of coaches and attacked their personal character.
“These are high school coaches who have given far more time than what they are paid for,” Bunbury Johnson said.
Others spoke in support of MacKenzie’s character, including his former coach at Edgewood High School. Mark Przybylski said he had watched Mackenzie develop the basketball program, coaching thousands of athletes since taking the position more than 18 years ago. Przybylski said he was particularly concerned that an individual has said “everybody wants to see MacKenzie replaced.”
Przybylski works both at the UPS Store and the golf course, he said, adding “I have never heard anybody say that they want him replaced.”
Another basketball player’s father noted that coaches have to make tough decisions that some may dislike.
“When I learned of what was going on with Coach MacKenzie, I couldn’t believe it,” said another parent, Todd Johnson. “I couldn’t believe he still wanted to coach here with all the accusations being made.”
Johnson said all three of his sons want to play for MacKenzie, adding people who put their time into the community should be rewarded.
School board president Joan Ensign acknowledged the number of letters the board had received in support of MacKenzie.
Asked if school administrators and board members frequently receive complaints about coaches, Guttenberg said, “There’s always feedback.”
Usually, students and their parents are encouraged to work through conflicts with staff members themselves, but at times issues do rise up the administration and the board to look into, Guttenberg said.