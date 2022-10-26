MacKenzie
Waunakee boys' basketball coach Dana MacKenzie at the 2018 sectional semifinal. That was the team's first year in Division 1.

Dana MacKenzie will remain head coach of the Waunakee High School boys’ basketball team this year.

From parent comments at the Oct. 24 Waunakee Board of Education meeting, MacKenzie’s job appeared to be in jeopardy. About 40 parents filled the room, with several speaking in support of the coach.