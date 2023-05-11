The Waunakee Plan Commission voted May 8 to postpone a proposal from Badgerland Properties to construct two new office buildings in the Waunakee Business Park.

Waunakee Community Development Director Tim Semmann told commissioners that when the packet was sent out last week, he had a number of site-related concerns. But a new site plan emailed late last week addressed many of those concerns.

Badgerland Properties -- Building 1

Building 1 as proposed with a metal exterior would be 13,354 sq. ft. and appear to be two stories in front and three stories in the back and be the home to Badgerland Properties in the Waunakee Business Park.
Badgerland Properties Building 2

Badgerland Properties Building 2, referred to as the Flex Space building, is 12,280 sq. ft., consisting of suites that will be 1,500 to 2,000 sq. ft in size in the Waunakee Business Park.
Grocery store

The grocery store rendering in the Waunakee Plan Commission packet contains arrows added by the Village of Waunakee where additional parking should be striped at the rear of the business.