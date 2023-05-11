The Waunakee Plan Commission voted May 8 to postpone a proposal from Badgerland Properties to construct two new office buildings in the Waunakee Business Park.
Waunakee Community Development Director Tim Semmann told commissioners that when the packet was sent out last week, he had a number of site-related concerns. But a new site plan emailed late last week addressed many of those concerns.
But Semmann asked commissioners for their opinion on the corrugated siding on both buildings, similar to the material used on a portion of the Octopi facility located elsewhere in Waunakee.
The buildings would be constructed off Frank H Street in a “two-part phase approach,” according to a letter of intent from Bill Ranguette, who will own both buildings.
The first office building will be the north building, face Highway 19, with the front entrance will also facing 19. The front of that building — referred to as Proposed Building 1 in the plans — will be two stories, while the rear façade will be three stories. Proposed Building 1 will be 13,354 sq. Ft. in size.
“This building will be our home office and we will acquire tenants for the remaining balance of the square footage,” the letter of intent states. If constructed,
Proposed Building 2’s front façade will face Frank H Street and the rear of the building will have overhead door access. The Flex space building, totaling 12,280 sq. ft., will consist of each space being 1,500‐2,000 sq. ft., with the front being office/showroom space and the balance being warehouse/storage space.
Semmann said the applicant still needs to submit storm water management, lighting and landscaping plans to be reviewed.
Noting that the buildings will be in the Highway 19 view shed where higher quality materials are usually requested, Semmann asked the commission for some direction because of his recent employment with the village and not having a working history of the commission’s preferences in the park.
Commissioner Kevin Phelps wondered whether or not others who had been refused with similar exterior finishes would make another request to construct their buildings if these two were approved.
Semmann said because it is a planned development, building materials are part of the discussion in terms of approval.
Commissioner Brian Wallace said he supported the project in general, he added, “I would be against this the way it looks.” He suggested tabling the item until some of the portions of the plan could be further reviewed by staff.
Commissioner Tricia Braun suggested more brick might make the buildings appear more cohesive with the remainder of the park in that area.
Commissioner Joe Zitzelsberger said he would like to see these buildings reflect the same style as other buildings in the park. Commission Chair Kristin Runge agreed, saying the commission did not want to change design standards when other developers were held to a high standard.
A representative from the applicant said the Business Park board would also need to approve the design of the buildings. He asked for the commission to postpone consideration and said he would return with a different material to the commission’s June 12 meeting.
Stadium bleacher seats approved
Acting on an approval recommendation from Semmann, the commission unanimously approved a request from the Waunakee School District to add bleacher seating at Warrior Stadium near Waunakee High School.
In his staff report, Semmann wrote that the plan will add 508 bleacher seats to the east and west sides of Warrior stadium for home team seating, along with a sidewalk on the west side of the track to direct visitors to the south bleachers.
Parking for the stadium is provided by means of several parking lots located adjacent to the high school and stadium, Semmann noted, but the 748 existing stalls exceeds the 563 required stalls even when taking into account the new 508 stadium seats. Needed restroom facilities associated with the additional seating will be provided via the existing bathrooms located inside the high school.
As a result of the new permanent seating, portable seating currently used by the district will be removed.
Par Bar gets larger
Acting on a recommendation from Semmann, the commission unanimously authorized a site plan to increase the footprint of Par Bar, 350 N. Century Ave., by 1,900 sq. Ft.
Taking over space previously used by the Brix wine bar, the additional square footage will allow 56 more patrons, according to Semmann’s staff report. The site review by the commission was triggered by the additional square footage.
Semmann also noted for the commission that Par Bar will need to apply for a new liquor license because of the increase in square footage, but no additional parking will be required.
Grocery store approved
Acting on an approval recommendation from Semmann, the commission voted unanimously to approve a new grocery store at 503 W. Main St.
El Diamante Nica, LLC plans to convert one of the tenant spaces — 1,288 sq. ft. customer space — from an assembly use (former karate studio) to a grocery store use. While the proposed use is allowed in the zoning district (C-1D), the change triggers a site plan review.
In making his recommendation, Semmann also suggested that additional space allowed for parking be striped. Although concerns were also raised about deliveries, Semmann said any deliveries would probably be made by smaller vehicles because of the small size of the store.
Schumacher Park building OK’d
Acting on an approval recommendation from Semmann, commissioners unanimously authorized a new 5,920 sq. ft. storage building at Schumacher Farms Park, 5682 Hwy. 19.
A representative from the park said the new building will house antique farm machinery.
Semmann’s report indicated the interior of the building will not be accessible to the public, but the exterior will include an open lean-to element on the south side to allow various pieces of equipment to be on display for public viewing.
Additional parking is not needed, Semmann advised, but should the use of the building change or allow for public access, the need for additional parking should be evaluated at that time.
“I think the building that is being constructed is a beautiful building,” commented commissioner Chris Zellner.