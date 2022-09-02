A Cottage Grove man arrested in Waunakee in August is facing one count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Anthony A. Archibald, age 37, was released on a signature bond in Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 30 and has his next court date set for Nov. 14.
According to the criminal complaint, Waunakee Police observed a U-Haul pull into a driveway on Water Wheel Drive near Gaelic Street, get out and then return to the vehicle. The officer’s check on the vehicle, which had an Arizona registration, revealed it was listed as stolen from Madison. The officer coordinated with other officers who made a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The driver verbally identified himself as Archibald, and when he was informed the U-Haul has been reported stolen, he told police he was renting it from U-Haul, according to the complaint.
Archibald told police he had rented the truck a month prior and was supposed to contact U-Haul every few days to renew the rental, but had not called them since getting a new phone and new phone number, the complaint states. The complaint adds that Archibald told police he was overdue on the rental payments.
Archibald also reportedly told police he was living out of the vehicle because he was homeless and was delivering for DoorDash.
If convicted of the felony charge, Archibald faces up to three and half years in prison or a $10,000 fine.