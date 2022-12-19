With snow in the forecast just before the Christmas holiday, many are looking forward to that traditional white Christmas. But for emergency responders, early winter can be especially busy with more crashes as drivers get used to driving in snow again.
Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman reminds drivers to slow down.
“We need to slow down and be aware of our surroundings. Even though it’s winter, there’s still pedestrians out and about; there’s still kids going to school,” he said.
Kreitzman remembered as a patrol officer asking speeders whom he stopped how they would like cars whizzing past their house when their kids were playing.
The chief shared with the Tribune other public safety messages, as well. The department is seeing an uptick in attempted frauds and scams, he said. He advised that links on websites people may trust can lead to suspicious sites.
As a rule of thumb, Kreitzman said people should be cautious whenever they’re requested to pay for something with a gift card or bitcoin.
Also, he warned people not to trust phone callers claiming they owe money. Also, never give personal information over the phone to callers, he said, adding anyone who receives a suspicious call can hang up and contact the Waunakee Police Department to see if the call may be a scam.
For a time, Waunakee police were taking several reports of thefts from vehicles, along with home burglaries each week. While the number of car thefts seems to be slowing down, Kreitzman said a vehicle was stolen earlier in December. Police are still seeing garage doors left open, he said, adding people should be sure to lock those, along with any car doors parked in driveways or on the street.
Thefts from vehicles and stolen cars are still happening on a regular basis, Kreitzman said.
Asked if the department will have more officers on patrol over the holidays looking for impaired drivers, Kreitzman said he tells the officers to always be on the lookout.
More operating while impaired (OWI) arrests are now taking place during the morning and afternoon hours than in the past, he said.
“Traffic safety is always a priority for us,” Kreitzman said.
Since 2021, the department has changed its staffing model to include two full-time detectives. Those positions have been needed investigate car thefts, fraud and other cases requiring more time to obtain subpoenas and search warrants.
Investigations by Waunakee police and other agencies have led to charges in a number of the car thefts.
Kreitzman called those auto thefts a “very complex system of crime.”
“It’s not just happening in Waunakee. We’re working with partners from all around the county,” Kreitzman said, adding the agencies share surveillance to help identify suspects.
Those investigations begin with the officers at the scene taking information for the detectives, providing a strong foundation to build on.
“It really is a team effort throughout the agency,” Krieitzman said.