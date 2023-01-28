A Waunakee Police investigation into a village resident’s complaint of fraud has resulted in charges filed against a suspect in Virginia who allegedly profited over $40,000 from the scheme between the beginning of July and the end of September of 2022.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, a Waunakee Police detective was contacted in August by a resident who said they were selling a desk to an out-of-state buyer and was duped out of $1,500.
The Waunakee seller had received a check for $3,100 to pay for the desk as well as shipping, but then was directed to mail $1,500 of the funds for overpayment to the defendant, David Drewery Duncan, age 52, of Portsmouth, Virginia.
The seller had advertised the desk online, Detective Brian Pittsley said.
“We have seen variations of this kind of incident for years,” Pittsley said, adding that usually the piece for sale is a car or a large item.
“They offer to pay for shipping, so they overpay and ask you to send the money back,” Pittlsey said.
After the seller sent the two U.S. Postal Service Money Orders – one for $1,000 and another for $500 – they learned the $3,100 check from the buyer did not clear.
Waunakee detectives contacted the U.S. Postal Inspector and determined that the money orders sent by the Waunakee seller were deposited into a Woodforest National Bank account, according to the criminal complaint.
After completing a subpoena for documents from Woodforest National Bank, Waunakee detectives also learned Duncan's address, and that Duncan had opened that bank account, the complaint states.
Woodforest National Bank shared information about accounts Duncan had opened at other branches, and detectives found deposits of personal checks, money orders and credit card payments from “various people throughout the United States,” the criminal complaint states.
The memo section of several include notes such as “piano moving,” “sofa moving,” “bike transportation,” and “mover’s fee,” according to the complaint.
Allegedly, the defendant received $40,225 in checks and money orders between July 7 and September 30, 2022, for moving payments.
Asked if Duncan will be tried by other jurisdictions, Pittsley said he has alerted federal authorities to see if they wish to press charges.
The scam is easy for people to fall victim to, Pittsley said, adding the scammers will sometimes tell the seller that they’re in the military or Peace Corps.
To avoid being scammed, Pittsley advises those looking to sell large items to keep all sales local unless the sales are through eBay or use PayPal.
“If it’s a big object, working out shipping and things, it never really works out. Local sales, doing sales transactions in the lobby or parking lot of the police department is the safest way to protect yourself,” Pittlsey said.
A large check from someone you don’t know for overpayment is a red flag.
“I’m not aware of any situation that hasn’t been a fraud in regards to a large check being sent for shipping,” Pittsley said, adding the police department should be contacted in that case.