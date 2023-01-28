Investigation
File photo

A Waunakee Police investigation into a village resident’s complaint of fraud has resulted in charges filed against a suspect in Virginia who allegedly profited over $40,000 from the scheme between the beginning of July and the end of September of 2022.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, a Waunakee Police detective was contacted in August by a resident who said they were selling a desk to an out-of-state buyer and was duped out of $1,500.