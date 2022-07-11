Recent mass attacks at parades and gatherings have led local police departments to review security measures.
And, many are urging the public to be vigilant as well, and to report any suspicious behavior.
“If you see something, or something doesn’t seem right, you can always call and be anonymous,” Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman said. “I think a lot of that is extra vigilance, more people watching. Keep your eyes open, and if you’re seeing something, say something.”
Kreitzman noted that after a motorist drove an SUV into the Waukesha holiday parade last year, killing six people and injuring more than 60, the Waunakee Police Department began examining how to provide more security at Waunakee’s holiday and light parade. More vehicles were used to block intersections as the public works department brought in trucks. Additional public works staff joined police and helped to secure the route as well.
Fast forward to the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois: a different sort of violence as a shooter killed seven people and wounded 46 others.
“We looked at it again and started having these conversations right away,” Kreitzman said. “Again, there will be things you see and things you don’t see.”
With WaunaFest just a couple weeks away, village officials and event planners have been meeting to discuss greater security measures. The WaunaFest Parade has a longer route than the holiday light parade, Kreitzman said, and it will require more staff. It is set for July 31 at 11 a.m.
“We literally have every staff member here that wasn’t working the night before until 4 or 5 a.m or 6 a.m. on staff, because we want to make sure that people are feeling safe to come to these events, and we’re doing everything we can to do that,” Kreitzman said.
Public works staff will help block access points to the parade route, and the S. Century Avenue and Sixth Street intersection will be locked down until the parade has passed through it.
“Sometimes it’s little things like that, keeping the intersections closed longer. It might be more strategically placed vehicles, more staffing, heightened awareness, and other things you’re not going to see,” Kreitzman said, adding he did not want to share all of the measures.
Police are also discussing how to provide a more visual presence and security at the WaunaFest Run on July 30.
Attacks on large crowds are occurring more frequently and now closer to home, causing greater concern, Kreitzman said. Many residents put in time and effort planning events like WaunaFest, the holiday light parade and the WaunaFest Run, and the police department wants to ensure they are safe. Since the Waukesha parade attack, police have “really stepped it up a lot,” by increasing staffing and requesting help from the public works department, Kreitzman said.
“It’s not just what happened recently. It’s kind of now showing a history that these things are happening more and more and they don’t seem to be going away. So it definitely causes us to take a look at what can we do more of, are there more permanent plans?” Kreitzman said.
Village officials are looking at long-term fixes, such as different barricades and other security measures.
“There's always an evaluation process going on,” Kreitzman said, adding even smaller police departments are looking at a long-term planning process for security.