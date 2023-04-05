The opioid epidemic is still in full force, and fentanyl has added a potentially deadlier component.
The highly potent drug is now found in counterfeit oxycodone pills labeled M30, and the Waunakee Police Department is seeing them turn up in the community.
“Really, in a lot of overdose cases we see… these pills are found quite often,” said Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman.
The Tribune talked to the chief about some of the current crime trends facing Waunakee residents, and fentanyl, particularly in the counterfeit drugs, was one.
Recently, police arrested an individual who Kreitzman said had 95 of the pills in his possession.
A search warrant done in the second half of last year was also prompted by information about M30s, Kreitzman said.
“A lot of the overdoses we’ve been to, we’ve seen these,” he said about the M30 pills.
Kreitzman said he’s seen other cases turn up in the news.
“This is the big issue right now,” Kreitzman said, adding that attention is being put on getting people help and trying to save lives. To that end, Narcan has become more readily available, and often when police officers respond to an overdose, increasingly the drug has already been administered and is counteracting the opioids, Kreitzman said.
“That means somebody who was with them had some (Narcan) or they thought to have some with them before they used,” he added.
Another trend right now is extortion of young adults who become victims via social media.
In these cases, a person will be friended by another on social media who seeks to exchange pictures, sometimes inappropriate images, Kreitzman said, adding it could be nude picture of themselves.
“Once the person sends a picture of themselves, the person on the other end will take a screenshot of that and say now send me money or I’m going to share that with your contacts,” Kreitzman said. “We’ve definitely seen plenty of these for the past year, year and half.”
Some respond by unfriending the person and shutting down their social media account, an approach police recommend.
Like many of the fraud cases, these mainly originate overseas, making any sort of arrest unlikely.
“It’s really, really hard to gain accountability because we don’t have authority to act in another country,” Kreitzman said.
He urges anyone on social media to be conscious of who they’re communicating with and “never send inappropriate pictures like that through the social media world.”
Car thefts down
Since the beginning of the year, Waunakee police have responded to no reports of stolen cars or thefts from automobiles.
That’s a huge change for the village from previous years when police sometimes received multiple reports of thefts and burglaries.
Kreitzman gives credit to both the police and local citizens.
“I truly do believe it took everybody; it took neighbors letting neighbors know that hey, your garage doors are open, and people are locking up their stuff,” Kreitzman said. Police also patrolled neighborhoods constantly.
Slow down
As spring arrives and more people are out walking and, police are urging drivers to slow down and be on the lookout for pedestrian traffic
“Take the time to slow down and pay attention to what’s going on,” Kreitzman said.
Police are planning more enforcement around crosswalks as a reminder, too.
A few pedestrian accidents that occurred last year could have been avoided if drivers had been driving more slowly, Kreitzman said.