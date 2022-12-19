The Waunakee Rotary Foundation will award up to two $3,000 Service to Humanity Scholarships in 2023 to graduating high school seniors who provide exceptional community service.
Examples of exceptional community service include international mission service trips, national mission service trips, state or local mission service trips, community service projects that you organized or participated in, and assisting local community service organizations.
High school seniors in good standing residing in the Waunakee Community School District graduating from Waunakee High School, Edgewood High School, Madison Country Day School, St. Ambrose Academy, or a homeschool are eligible to apply.
The Scholarship Applications and supporting documents are due by March 9, 2023. Seniors awarded scholarships must be registered as full-time students (12 credit hours minimum) at an accredited university, college, technical school, trade school, or apprentice program in the fall of 2023. Children of Waunakee Rotary Members are not eligible due to certain tax regulations.
Scholarship recipients are invited to attend the Waunakee Rotary Club meeting held at Rex’s Innkeeper on Thursday, June 1, from noon to 1 p.m. Please visit www.waunakeerotary.org for the scholarship application located under the Programs for High School Students section.