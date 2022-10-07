100 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1922
Frank Kneubuehler was burned by steam at the Oscar Mayer plant last week Sunday morning.
Here are some prices taken from the market report in this issue: hot dogs, 6 to 8½ cents; calves, 4 to 9 nets; dairy butter, 39 to 41 cents.
Statz and Doll are busy this week putting up four windmills.
Matt Esser and Son of Dane are advertising a carload of Baldwin apples at $1.50 per bushel.
95 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1927
An item reads that in order to drive a car, you must have a license in 1928.
Mis Agnes Fleiner has resigned as a telephone operator in the Waunakee Telephone Exchange. Miss Evelyn Dorn will take her place.
Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Pertzborn announce the birth of a daughter at their home on Oct. 22.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1947
The Oconomowoc Canning Co. has purchased the Hemp Mill at DeForest. The property consists of 50 acres of land and structures with 28,000 square feet.
St. John the Baptist Congregation will vote next Sunday on the erection of a new school building.
Miss Rose Endres and David K. Evans Jr. were married in St. Martin’s Church on Saturday, Oct. 4.
70 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1952
Miss Bernadette Karls and Harold O’Connor were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here on Saturday.
Riley D. York, 43, Rt. 1, Waunakee, was killed Saturday near Wautoma when the car he was driving hit the guard rail.
Mr. and Mrs. William Heimbecker of Dane announce the birth of a son at St. Mary's Hospital on Oct. 15.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hellenbrand will celebrate their silver anniversary on Sunday.
60 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1962
Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Kuehn and Mr. and Mrs. Florence Kuehn of Waunakee will celebrate their silver wedding anniversaries on Saturday, Oct. 20.
The Waunakee High School Warriors chalked up a 9-6 win by a narrow margin over a stubborn Sauk City team at Waunakee’s Homecoming last Friday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Breunig announce the birth of a son at Sauk-Prairie Memorial Hospital on Oct. 16.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1972
The football championship was won by the Waunakee Warrior football team when they capped a perfect 8-0 season with an ironically fitting 8-0 victory over arch rival Lodi.
About 90 persons attended the Ripp family reunion held at the Community Building on Sunday, Oct. 22.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman R. Lange, Waunakee, will observe their 45th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1.
Mrs. Katherine Koltes left for Boston Tuesday morning where she will be the house guest of Mr. and Mrs. John Koltes Harwood of nearby Reading.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1982
The state’s equalized value of the Waunakee school district this year made its smallest increase in the last 10 years, rising only 2.9 percent from $228,238,000 to $235,049,000.
Waunakee police officers would receive a 7.5 percent pay hike next year under a proposal presented Oct. 6 by their union in the first negotiation session of the 1983 contract.
The Waunakee Warriors lost to the Norskies 35-0 in the annual homecoming football game last Friday night.
Waunakee’s two AFS students from abroad are Momma Mijuki of Japan and Jean-Marc LeWalle of Belgium.
30 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 1992
The boards that run the school district and the village plan to resume discussions about trading land. The school district owns 25 acres along North Madison Street, and the village owns 80 acres at the west edge of the village is known as Ripp Park.
The Dane County Board has approved the purchase of 16 acres in the Town of Westport to add to an area known as Yahara Heights Park.
This year’s homecoming royalty include Joe Marx, Stacy Kaether, Jeff Trotta, Jenni Acker, Ryan Watson, Jenny Severa, Josh Kessenich, Ann Ableidinger, Nate Bisco, Sarah Nohr, Brad Myers, Bridget Wagner, Scott Wilson, Melissa Wolter, Rhyan Lindley, Katie Kennedy, Jay Maier, Becky Thousand, Ryan Schwab, Heather Hensen, Justin Acker and Rhonda Endres.
Tom Baken, a sixth grader at Waunakee Community Middle School, has been chosen to perform as a Fox 47 Kids Club co-host for approximately six months.
The Waunakee Warrior volleyball girls added three more victories to the win column by defeating Monona Grove, Sauk, Prairie and Oregon this week.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 2002
The Dane County Towns Association may be an ally in the Town of Westport’s objection to cost sharing for a proposed Hwy. M upgrade.
Janice Uhrig, a fourth-grade teacher, is participating in an exchange with teachers in Nakuru, an African city of about 1.5 million.
Several Waunakee community groups are collaborating on a haunted house to offer 7 Nights of Fright.
Despite windy, soggy conditions, the Warrior football team defeated Sauk Prairie 26-15 in Waunakee’s homecoming game.
10 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 2012
On what village board President John Laubmeier called a “historic day for Waunakee,” physicians and village officials broke ground on the new Dean Clinic at Hwy. Q and the future Peaceful Valley Parkway location.
The Village of Waunakee has launched an initiative to better meet the needs of professionals who work out of their homes. A new Long Eagle group is being formed as part of a larger economic development initiative.
Jill Long and Shelly Cross of Waunakee are the new owners of Humble Sweet and Savory Pies in Windsor.
The Warrior football team topped Beaver Dam 34-0 in the homecoming game.