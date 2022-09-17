100 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1922
Charles Shillinglaw and family have moved on to the Harry Shillinglaw farm in the Town of Westport.
Joe “Skibbie” Kirchesh caught a 15-pound catfish at Okee on Tuesday. It took half an hour for him to land it.
Mrs. Anton Klein has moved into the new residence she recently purchased from Frank Hochstein.
95 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 1927
Mr. and Mrs. John Hellenbrand, town of Dane, announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, Oct. 2.
The Waunakee State Bank installed a new 67-pound vault on Monday.
Dr. B.W. Shaw has purchased a lot next to the Peter Diederich residence and will build a modern home next spring.
Jacob Feiller fell and injured his hip at the canning factory Friday.
Peter Miller Jr. and Earl Fulcer were completely buried when the sewer trench caved in on them near the McWatty Garage last Friday morning.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1947
The frost was on the pumpkins for sure the last few nights when everything was white.
Eddie Murphy bagged a seven-point buck Saturday morning while bow and arrow hunting near Necedah.
Robert Watzke was injured Thursday when the tractor he was driving was involved in a car crash on Hwy. 113.
70 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1952
Doris Mae Acker of Ashton was the winner of the 1,000-pound steer awarded at the St. Mary of the Lake Fall Festival.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Pulvermacher are the proud parents of a son born on Sept. 25 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. John Marx announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sept. 26.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Miller will observe their silver wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 4.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1962
Mrs. Louise Sande, an operator at the Waunakee Telephone Company, received this year’s award for service beyond the call of duty, presented by the Badger State Chapter of the Independent Telephone Pioneer Association.
The village board has secured the services of Walter Simon of Lodi who will assist Chief George Manthey with the various police duties.
Mr. and Mrs. Hilary Statz of Waunakee are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 22.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1972
On Sunday, Oct. 8, the Dane Immanuel United Church of Christ will observe the 85th anniversary of its founding.
Two-and-a-half-year-old Jeffery Dorn, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Dorn, was conveyed to Methodist Hospital early Sunday afternoon after being bitten on the head by a stray dog near his home.
This Sunday at the worship services at 10:30 a.m. at the First Wisconsin Bank in Waunakee, Peace Lutheran Church will observe its Charter Sunday. The charter, on which all persons planning to become part of the new church will sign their names, will be opened that day.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1982
The Waunakee Village Board turned down a proposal by FA service station to get a Class A Beer License.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Zeman, Dane, will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Batz, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter on Sept. 19.
The Waunakee Warriors football team defeated Wisconsin Heights 19-0 last week to win the opening conference game.
30 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1992
The Waunakee school board will meet Sept. 28 to act on a concept for expanding the high school and possibly to get a referendum for November.
Talks about a land exchange between the Village of Waunakee and the local school board have stalled. At their meeting Monday, school board members reviewed a letter from the village indicating that the village’s parks committee has decided to go ahead with planning and developing the Ripp Recreational Area at the west end of the village.
Parents, students, teachers, administrators, school board members, local residents and dignitaries dedicated the remodeled Waunakee Elementary School Sept. 11.
John Radermacher, a longtime employee of the Waunakee streets department, has been named the village’s street superintendent.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 2002
The 98.4-are Ripp property has been annexed to the village after years of planning. The Waunakee Village Board voted Monday to approve the annexation ordinance and preliminary plat of the property owned by Jerry and Jocelyn Ripp. The land is located east of North Madison Street.
The Dane County Zoning and Natural Resource committee voted down an application to locate a quarry in the town of Springfield last week.
The Warrior football team’s rivalry with DeForest came to a head Friday, when Waunakee squeaked by with a 16-14 win over the Norskies. Despite trailing much of the game, the Warriors came together to make big plays and pull off the win.
10 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 2012
Two delegates from Waunakee – Laurene Bach and David Boetcher – attended the Democratic National Convention in North Carolina.
As far as state standardized tests for students goes, the bar has been raised with the more stringent benchmarks in the Wisconsin Knowledge and Concepts Exam. In his report to the Waunakee school board, Tim Schell, director of curriculum and instruction, noted that Waunakee students continued to perform above the state average on all measures in the most recent testing, despite the raised bar.
A study underway to explore Bus Rapid Transit includes a route to Waunakee. But for now, that route represents only a concept on a map.