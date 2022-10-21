100 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1922
The following seniors received the highest honors at the high school: Irene Roessler, 90; Richard Corcoran, 89.5; and Earl Cooper, 89.
Godfrey Schunk has remodeled the building owned by him next to the bank building.
Miss Lizzie Saxer had the misfortune to fall and break her leg last week and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
The rabbit season opened Wednesday, and hunters report thew are plentiful.
95 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1927
Miss Agnes Fleiner and Henry Reis were married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Saturday morning.
F.H. Whiting took second prize in the LaCrosse Convention with 93.00 score butter.
R.P. Koltes and W.J. Schitz attended the Wisconsin-Minnesota football game at Minneapolis on Saturday.
Flocks of geese have been flying south for the past few days. One of the flocks contained an estimated 1,500.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1947
Mr. and Mrs. Anton Karls announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Oct. 26. Confirmation will be administered by Bishop William P. O’Connor at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here tonight, Thursday.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred H. Fisher announce the birth of a daughter, Emily Jane, on Oct. 9.
70 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1952
Miss Barbara Ann Statz and Matt J. Endres were united in marriage in St. Francis Xavier Church at Cross Plains Oct. 21.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Lange will celebrate their silver wedding anniversary on Nov. 1.
Leon J. Nesvacil was among the students who were granted degrees at the University of Wisconsin.
60 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1962
Coach Dick Trotta’s Warriors posted their sixth consecutive win of the season when they nipped Prairie du Sac 6-0 there Friday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Spahn, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital Oct. 23.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Statz, Waunakee, on Saturday, Oct. 20, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1972
General Election Day is Nov. 7. Voters will choose either Richard Nixon or Sen. George McGovern as president for the next four years.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Ballweg, Waunakee, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Susan L., to Martin J. Batz. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Batz, Waunakee.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1982
Tom and Bev Statz, operators of the Hofbrau Haus, Waunakee, received the Cream of the Crop award presented by the District 5 AMPI Women’s Club. The award is given annually to an establishment that serves real cream to their patrons.
The Warriors girls’ volleyball team claimed the championship at the DeForest Invitational Tournament Saturday. They won four of five matches, beating Wisconsin Dells, DeForest and Verona twice.
William M. Wipperfurth, Dane, received the 1982 Agricultural Oscar Award for excellence in farm development and support of farm training.
30 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1992
With a 15% increase in the property values in the Waunakee Community School District, the school board voted Monday to increase the tax levy from the $7.4 million approved in the annual meeting to $7,977,000.
Ada Deer will challenge first-term Republican Rep. Scott Klug in the House of Representatives.
Todd and Linda Meffert are proud to announce the birth of a daughter on Oct. 9 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 2002
Waunakee Community High School’s auditorium will get new seats and new carpeting at a cost of $100,000. That decision was one of several that didn’t come easy for the Waunakee school board Monday night.
With close to $300,000 of its preliminary budget slated for parks, the village of Waunakee’s recreational areas should see improvements in 2003 and beyond. Projects are planned at the Bolz Conservancy, Madison Street Park and Village Park.
Waunakee High School students are rehearsing the one-act play, “Amber Waves,” with cast members Jacob Kaltenberg, Amy Lohendorf, Jessica Marking, Jesse Cyr, Tom Schadeberg and Megan Evansen.
10 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 2012
The Waunakee Community School District grew from 3,775 last year to 3,818 this year.
With a major Main Street reconstruction slated in 2014, several projects will likely be done next year, and these will not obstruct traffic. Among them are street light installation, fire hydrant additions, manhole replacement and other utility work.
Delores Vosen of Waunakee received the 2012 RSVP of Dane county County Length of Service Award. She has been a member of the Busy Bees quilting group since 1992.