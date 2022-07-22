100 Years Ago
August 16, 1922
A four-generation gathering was held at the home of Louis Miller Sunday. Mrs. Margaret Miller was the honorary guest.
Bert Tubbs and Gus Fleiner Jr. left Friday for North Dakota to assist with the harvest and threshing.
The Waunakee baseball team lost to DeForest Sunday by a score of 3-2. Lefty Peterson pitched a fine game and banged out two hits.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Diericks announce the birth of a son on Monday, Aug. 7.
95 Years Ago
August 11, 1927
Thomas F. Kenney, brother of A.P. Kenney, died at a Madison hospital Sunday afternoon.
Fifteen wells were tested and found water to be unsafe. Five were questionable, and the water of only three wells was found safe for human consumption.
St. John the Baptist Congregation will hold its annual picnic on Sunday.
In Miller’s store store advertisement, we notice overalls are selling for 90 cents a pair.
75 Years Ago
August 7, 1947
William Spahn, 84, life-long resident of this community, died at his home here after a lingering illness.
The new Koltes & Keegan Hardware and Furniture Store at Stoughton is now open for business.
Waunakee is making preparations for the big Doc Blake Day to be held Aug. 10.
70 Years Ago
August 7, 1952
The two candidates for president this year will be Adlai Stevenson and Dwight Eisenhower.
John F. Kuehn, 75, well-known Town of Springfield farmer, died at his home Thursday after a long illness.
Mrs. William Koltes brought in a cucumber Wednesday that measured 13 inches in length and 7 inches in circumference.
Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Acker are the proud parents of a daughter born on July 31 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
60 Years Ago
August 2, 1962
Lt. Col. Arthur J. Kessenich, formerly of Waunakee and now of Milwaukee, was recently awarded the “Army Commendation Medal” while on duty with the 32nd Infantry Division at Fr. Lewis, Washington.
The John Herheim crew is busy installing curb and gutter and sidewalks in our fair village at the present time.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Hellenbrand, Dane, announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, July 20, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
50 Years Ago
August 10, 1972
Michael F. Simon, president of M.F. Simon Builders, Inc., has been elected as a director of the First National Bank of Waunakee.
Waunakee holds a half-game lead over Ashton in the Home Talent League Northern Section race following Sunday’s games. Waunakee edged Poynette 4-3 in 11 innings.
Sr. Casilda (Teresa) Kalscheur entered Holy Family Convent at Manitowoc, Wisconsin, in January, 1920. She took first vows in 1922, which makes this 50 years of service in the Lord’s Vineyard.
Prices in the ad for Miller’s Foods: fresh whole chickens, 29 cents a pound; Bartlett pears, 29 cents a pound; blueberries, 29 cents a pint; white bread, half-pound loaf, 25 cents.
40 Years Ago
July 29, 1982
Approximately 60 Waunakee Community School District residents Monday approved a $5.1 million 1982-83 budget and a $2,662,939 tax levy at the district’s annual meeting.
Ray and Sheila Karls of Waunakee are the proud parents of a baby girl, Jessica Lynn, born on July 18. Grandparents are Ivan and Bette Adams and Alfred and Mary Anne Karls.
Timothy Timmins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Timmins, has been selected to play on the South All Star-Star team at the American Legion Baseball Day at Milwaukee County Stadium on Saturday, July 31.
30 Years Ago
July 23, 1992
Dane County’s option to purchase the Kippley property in the Town of Westport for the purpose of constructing a solid waste site will expire Sept. 1.
Several business people have volunteered to serve time in a dunk tank to benefit Waunakee Youth Hockey. They are Pat Murphy, Steve Murphy, Mary Statz, Bill Dennis, John Suter, Nancy Forseth, Bruce Miller, Gerry Palmer, Pete Treinen, Gary Wollack, Terry Hellenbrand, LaVerne Karls, Annie Karls, Rudy Girardi, Bernie Murray, Larry Anderson, Steve Ryan and Bill Weber.
Dustin Potter of Waunakee drove his way to a world championship soap box derby race in Madison, Also placing in the derby were Craig Hineline, Amy Hron and Marisa Potter.
20 years Ago
July 25, 2002
As new subdivisions pop up around Waunakee, village officials are now pondering the question of who should pay for new roads, sewer facilities and other infrastructure.
Westport’s Historic Preservation Committee hopes to officially designate Schumacher Farm Park as a historic site.
U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin has announced the approval of $3 million for the Wisconsin Ice Age Trail by the House Appropriation Committee.
Colin Ryan, son of Joseph and Tina Ryan of Westport, won first place in the U.S. Kids Regional Championship in the 6 and under age group at the Bridges Golf Course in June.
10 Years Ago
July 19, 2012
A July 10 public hearing on Don Tierney’s Kilkenny Farms rezone and preliminary plat elicited little comment from residents in attendance, but plan commissioners, while recognizing Tierney’s previous quality housing developments, raised several questions about the plan’s cul de sacs, lot sizes and density. The general development plan calls for 398 detached single-family residential lots, seven commercial lots and one historic/conservancy/commercial mixed lot.
Viola Environmental Services, the waste and recycling company in Waunakee’s industrial park, cut the ribbon on its CNG station. It is the first private sector waste company in Wisconsin to use CNG-powered trucks.
Four Waunakee players participated in the Wisconsin Football Coaches All-Star Game, including Jack Russell, Max Chamberlin, Cole Bollant and Leo Musso.