100 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1922
The New York Giants took four straight from the Yankees to win the World Series.
Math Adler has received his commission as a postmaster and will take over his new duties on Monday.
P.J. Uebersetzig has a 70-pound squash on display in his window. The squash was grown by M.F. Endres, Springfield.
Tobacco curing weather has been very favorable for the crop this fall.
95 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 1927
Ray Hohlstein moved into his new barber shop on Monday. H.J. Adler and sons were the b builders.
A large number of neighbors and friends and relatives gave a farewell party in honor of the Andrew Williamson family. They are moving from the village.
Hubert R. Spahn has opened his bowling alley in Lodi.
The Wisconsin State Bank will send your Second Liberty Bonds for collection free of charge.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1947
An article reads, “The curfew is still in effect and children are to be off the streets by 9:30 p.m.”
The high school football team lost to Deerfield 14-6 Friday ih a hard-fought game.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Ballweg announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 2.
70 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1952
Edward E. Debower. 79, prominent resident of Dane, died Sept. 30 after an illness of several weeks.
Local duck hunters went Saturday, the opening day of the season, and many returned with the limit.
Pfc. Fred Schoepp has arrived in Japan for duty with the 1st cavalry division after serving four months in Korea.
Miss Marylin Bower and George Karls were united in marriage in St. Francis Xavier Church, Cross Plains, on Oct. 2.
60 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1962
The new building on Bacon Street which will house the new dial system in Waunakee has been completed and work installing cables and equipment has started.
Dean Hahn of DeForest again placed first in the State Corn Picking Contest at Treloy Farms, Montfort, Wisconsin, Oct. 2 in the poker-sheller division, Jerome Ripp of Waunakee placed third.
Four juvenile escapees from Mendota State Hospital were apprehended Monday morning at Waunakee after they created a disturbance in a restaurant.
Coach Dick Trotta’s High School Warriors maintained their string of Tri-County league victories when they defeated Mazomanie at Mao by a score of 10-0 Friday night.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1972
The Waunakee Warrior football team met their sternest test of the season last Friday night and they passed with flying colors, downing Verona 22-12 on their own field. Verona had been the Warriors’ closest challenger with only a tie marring their record prior to Friday night’s contest.
Sharon Ann Ganser became the bride of Steve G. Derra on Saturday, Sept. 30.
John Brockington, the Green Bay Packers star second-year running back, will be the featured speaker at this year’s Waunakee Jaycee sponsored Stag Sports Banquet, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13, at St. John’s School hall.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1982
The Waunakee Village Board will undertake a study of its municipal buildings to anticipate future needs.
The Dane County Board wants passenger rail service into Madison.
Photographs in this week’s Tribune show flooding that occurred on Manchester East Drive after a torrential downpour Wednesday.
Linda Hewitt has opened a new Wauna-A-Clean facility.
The DeForest Norskies literally ran past the Waunakee Warriors on their way to a 45-18 rout Sept. 18 at Warrior Stadium.
30 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1992
The Waunakee school board will meet Sept. 28 to act on a concept for expanding the high school and possibly to get a referendum for November.
Talks about a land exchange between the Village of Waunakee and the local school board have stalled. At their meeting Monday, school board members reviewed a letter from the village indicating that the village’s parks committee has decided to go ahead with planning and developing the Ripp Recreational Area at the west end of the village.
Parents, students, teachers, administrators, school board members, local residents and dignitaries dedicated the remodeled Waunakee Elementary School Sept. 11.
John Radermacher, a longtime employee of the Waunakee streets department, has been named the village’s street superintendent.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 2002
Thomas J. Fahrni, 32, of Westport, was killed Sunday morning after he crashed in the Town of Springfield. Sheriff’s officials report that speed was a factor.
Gordon Faust, a Korean War veteran, and his wife, Astrid, returned from a five-day tour of Korea.
The Waunakee football team, representing the Badger North, faced a formidable foe in a conference crossover game against the Badger South Oregon Panthers and rolled to a 42-7 victory.
10 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 2012
The Waunakee school district’s board of education stated fleshing out its thoughts, concerns and suggestions as the next step toward implementing a wholesale long-range plan for the district.
Come Halloween next month, Waunakee and Lodi families will find a large array of costumes right in their hometown. Known for their Halloween garb, Mallatt Pharmacy is coming to the two communities. The move is the result of months of discussions between longtime pharmacy owner Rich Harris and Mike Flint of Mallatt Pharmacy.
Dean and Mary Gagnon, Waunakee, volunteers with the Red Cross, just returned from Florida where they helped with Hurricane Isaac.