100 Years Ago
August 17, 1922
Bryant Armstrong and Miss Elizabeth Simon were united in marriage at Rockford, Illinois, on Tuesday.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Oregon Sunday 5-2. Taylor and LaCrosse each had two hits in four trips to the plate.
Mr. and Mrs. John Schmitt announce the birth of a daughter on Saturday, Aug. 12.
95 Years Ago
August 18, 1927
Headlines in this issue read as follows: “Bids on waterworks and sewerage $10,000 lower than estimate.” “The injunction restraining village officials from letting bids was dissolved in Circuit Court.”
Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Rathburn and son have moved into the flat above the Julius Diedrick Meat Market.
St. M. De la Salle made her vows and received her veil at St. Agnes Convent, Fod du Lac, on Monday. She will teach at Yonkers, N.Y.
75 Years Ago
August 14, 1947
Over 3000 people were on hand Sunday to view the Doc Blake Day parade and the ceremonies at Village Park.
Miss Delores M. Laufenberg and John M. Simon were united in marriage in Holy Redeemer Church at Madison on Aug. 5.
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Westport Sunday by a score of 6-2. Al Fleiner banged out a long home run.
The barn on the Harold Stace farm was destroyed by fire Friday evening. The loss was estimated at $12,000.
70 Years Ago
August 14, 1952
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Schmitt and their four children were injured Saturday when the car they were riding was involved in a three-car crash at the junction of Hwy. 51 and Hwy. V.
Mr. and Mrs. Perry Haugen are rejoicing over the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 10.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Ripp are receiving congratulations on the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 7.
60 Years Ago
August 9, 1962
Richard J. Goss, 18, Waunakee, was slightly injured early Saturday when he lost control of his car on a curve and drove into the field off Brewery Road in Cross Plains.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Zeier have purchased the Sportsman’s Bar, 108 W. Main St., from Evie and Vern Hackbart. The Zeiers took possession on Aug. 1.
Fred Endres, age 3, son of Mr. and Mrs. Laverne Endres, injured both of his legs Thursday when he became caught in a grain elevator at his parents’ farm home west of Waunakee.
50 Years Ago
August 17, 1972
Waunakee’s new 12-lane bowling establishment, the Waun-A-Bowl, will hold its grand opening this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20.
Joseph P. Kopp, 76, died Thursday, Aug. 10, in a Madison hospital after a long illness. Mr. Kopp was a lifelong Waunakee area resident.
Mr. and Mrs. James Kruchten will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 27.
The Waunakee baseball team lost the Northern Section lead Sunday when they were upset by Sun Prairie.
40 Years Ago
August 5, 1982
The bills of Waunakee electric power customers will increase within several months if a rate increase requested by the local utility is approved by the Wisconsin Public Services Commission.
The Waunakee Village Board will hold a public hearing Aug. 16 before voting on an offer by David O’Malley to donate a triangle of land near the high school for a new public library.
Willam Thousand, CPA, Waunakee, has been appointed chairman of the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Thousand is a partner with Wegner and Associates in Madison.
Lon Robert Bartling and Kathryn Ann Werlein were married on Saturday, July 10, at St. Bernard’s Church in Middleton.
30 Years Ago
July 30, 1992
Shown are pictures of the WaunaFest Parade with Donna Murphy as the grand marshal.
U.S. Rep. Scott Klug discusses his prospects in the upcoming election.
Titiporn Siriphant (Ti), a 1978 Waunakee AFS student will visit Waunakee. There will be a get-together for her on Aug. 4 at the Waun-A-Bowl. She stayed at the home of Bob and Mae Wipperurth in 1978.
20 years Ago
August 1, 2002
A proposal to annex 93 acres on the north edge of Waunakee came under fire Monday as nearby residents raised concerns about school crowding, traffic, development costs and growth.
S.B.C.P. Bancorp Inc. has announced the completion of the merger of the State Bank of Cross Plains with the Bank of Waunakee.
The Waunakee Senior Center has begun to offer acupuncture to treat chronic pain.
10 Years Ago
July 26, 2012
Property owners within a 20,681-acre area in the towns of Vienna, Dane and Westport will be eligible to receive tax credits as part of a statewide farmland preservation initiative.
The Waunakee school board voted to add a $32,000 virtual component to its curriculum offerings as it joined the eLearning Network, a consortium of Wisconsin schools dedicated to creating online curriculum.
Waunakee’s win over the Ashton A’s in Ashton Thursday kept them in first place for the Home Talent Thursday night standings. Connor Hurst pitched a gem, striking out 11, scattering six hits and walking none.