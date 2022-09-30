100 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1922
Snow flurries in scattered sections of the Midwest Tuesday herald the coming of winter.
Miss Clara Mathison was united in marriage to Ambrose Mooney in St. Raphael’s Church, Madison, last week Tuesday.
Luke Gilligan has purchased a home in Madison and will move to the city in the near future.
John A. Miller has purchased the M.J. O’Malley farm west of Waunakee.
95 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 1927
The new village well is down to a depth of 27 feet and flows at the rate of 898 gallons per minute.
Miss Helen Laufenberg and George Barman were married in St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, Tuesday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Miller have moved into the M.J. Corcoran home.
P.B. Miller is holding a giant Merchandise Sale. Some prices in the advertisement include, Waunakee peas, 11 cents; P&G Soap, 10 bars, 39 cents; syrup, 5-pound pail, 19 cents.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1947
Miss Rita Pertzborn and Mathew Marx were united in marriage in St. Martin Church, Martinsville, on Saturday, Oct. 11.
Geo. W. Stehr sold the Waunakee Grist Mill and all equipment to Comstock Seed and Feed Co. of Madison.
Forty years ago on Oct. 16, M.F. Adler carried mail on Rt. 1, Waunakee, for the first time. He had 65 pieces of mail.
70 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1952
Miss Virginia Klein and Donald Buhler were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Oct. 9.
Wesley Reis, 23, was seriously injured Monday night when the car he was driving failed to make the curve on Hwy. 19 near the Millard Woodburn farm.
Mr. and Mrs. Llewellyn Glimme, Dane, announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Oct. 11, at St. Mary’s Hospital
Reid Wilson returned home Wednesday after spending two weeks at St. Mary’s Hospital.
60 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 1962
“Volari” is the theme chosen by the senior class of Waunakee for their homecoming to be held Friday, Oct. 13, in the high school gym. The queen is Fran Wagner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Wagner, and the king is Jack McGinley, son of Mr. and Mrs. John McGinley.
Coach Trotta’s Warriors squeezed through with a 7-6 victory over Poynette Friday night for their fourth straight win of the season. Waunakee is now unbeaten in 35 games.
The price of haircuts was raised 25 cents at Andy’s Barber Shop and Ray’s Barber Shop.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1972
John A. Findlay, 40, Waunakee, an architect and partner in the Potter, Lawson, Findlay and Pawlowsky architectural firm, Madison, died Sunday, Oct. 14, at Sister Bay from an apparent heart attack.
It was standing room only as Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee, newest congregation, officially opened its Charter for members-to-be to sign their names for membership on Sept. 8.
The Koltes Bros., rural Waunakee had three registered Holstein cows killed by lightning during a storm Oct. 11.
40 Years Ago
OC. 7, 1982
The village board said it would reconsider its rejection of an application for a Class A beer license if Tom Endres, owner of FS Station, would present plans for modifying his business.
During negotiations for the teachers union and the board, written exhibits were presented in support of a final proposal to a Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission arbitrator as a next step in resolving the salary dispute in the 1982-83 contract.
The Waunakee Warriors football team defeated McFarland Friday night 78-35. This makes the Warriors 3-0 in the Capitol Conference.
Margo Vos of Dane is a candidate for homecoming royalty at UW-Whitewater.
Work started this week on an addition to the Ben Franklin Store, which will increase the store’s floor space by 60 percent.
Thirty-one parcels of real estate in the Centennial Heights addition are being auctioned off on Oct. 10.
30 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1992
A referendum has been scheduled for Nov. 17 to decide whether the Waunakee Community School District should borrow $5.86 million to expand the high school.
Denise Dwyer-Nelson took over the job as principal at St. John’s School this fall.
Shown is State Superintendent of Instruction Herbert J. Grover presenting Waunakee High School science teacher Sharon Nelson with a plaque commemorating her nomination for a Presidential Teaching Award.
The Warrior football team won its first game of the season last week—a 35-14 victory over Sauk Prairie Sept. 25.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 2002
Waunakee school district superintendent Gene Hamele unveiled a new proposal for a building program which he called a “workable compromise.” It called for construction of a new high school for grades 10-12, instead of the 9-12 high school that Waunakee has now.
Three seniors at Waunakee High School who last year conceived of a plan for a newspaper are seeing their goal come to fruition. The Purple Sage will make its debut in the near future under the leadership of Kristina Muehl, Megan Snyder and Tripp Stroud with the guidance of faculty advisor Tammy Rademacher.
Mount Horeb-Barneveld’s 42-yard field goal with seconds remaining handed the Waunakee Warriors football team its first loss of the season with a score of 21-19.
10 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 2012
The Waunakee Tribune reported this week that Waunakee is not immune to the heroin epidemic. Five students or former students have lost their lives to overdose.
Dean Clinic has announced it will break ground on the new Dean Clinic-Waunakee on Monday.
Trevor Thomas, who graduated in 2011, plans to open his own business, Thomas Technology and Marketing Group, LLC, in Sun Prairie in early October.
The Waunakee football team moved its conference winning record to 3-0 after trouncing Baraboo 76-20.