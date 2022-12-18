For the past few months, a visionary team of Waunakee administrators, educators and architects have been imagining an elementary school that will serve the district for generations to come.
As they’ve brainstormed together to design the new Heritage Elementary School on Woodland Drive near the Intermediate School, a concept that embraces the past but looks to the future is emerging.
Designing a school starts with the conversation of how to teach and what spaces educators see using with kids, said Randy Guttenberg, district administrator. That visionary team has worked with Chris Michaud, principal architect at Eppstein Uhen Architects, to inform the design.
“They’re trying to get a sense of what kind of spaces we need to create within the school that we build. So it's really about utilization of space and seeing what kind of classroom space, what kind of collaborative space, what kind of breakout space do we need for all the different programs,” Guttenberg said.
Michaud explained how his architectural team has studied the school’s needs and its future use.
They’ve met with different user groups, hosted visioning sessions, and shadowed students to understand what their day looks like, the instruction and how the physical space supports learning, Michaud said.
Those team conversations have been most beneficial, said Dan Carter, Heritage Elementary School principal.
“When the school is done, it will be a shared project, it will be shared ideas,” he said, adding that the conversations have included the educators. “The visioning process I thought really helped us develop that collaborative approach to building a school.”
Over the summer, the team visited elementary schools in Sun Prairie, Oconomowoc and Monona Grove, along with Waunakee Intermediate School, to review spaces there. While some ideas resonated with the group, others did not fit into how Waunakee educators would use the space, Guttenberg said. In particular, some had very large group instruction rooms, while the Waunakee educators preferred more intimate areas.
“There were things that we liked. There were things that resonated with us; there things that we just didn’t feel fit our culture or who we were in Waunakee and how we used the space, and we kind of from there created our own,” Guttenberg said.
Guttenberg described the process as evolutionary, with a great deal of discussion.
Michaud led Waunakee Intermediate School teachers and administrators through a similar process when designing that building. Completed in 2016, that school building received a number of awards in 2016 and 2017, including In Business magazine’s Best Best Green-Built Project, Best New Development and Project of the Year. Learning By Design, an awards program which recognizes educational design, named it the recipient of its grand Grand Prize for 2017. The building also received an Impact Achievement Award from
WCREW, a commercial real estate professional network along with an ASID (American Society of Interior Designers) Silver Award.
The visioning process will begin again when the design work for Waunakee Middle School gets underway, Guttenberg said, adding educators and administrators can also expect to visit more modern middle schools.
Michaud said the EUA team is nearly halfway through the design.
“We’ve had a chance to dive deep with all the staff at Heritage to really understand what their day looks like, what challenges they have and how we can provide solutions,” Michaud said.
As a result, the building is being organized into small learning communities, or villages, Michaud said.
Once completed, the school will have a capacity for just under 700 students, Carter said. Larger elementary schools can be designed with smaller communities within the larger community, so students don’t feel lost. Each grade level will have its own identity and color.
In the new school design, the distance between classrooms and locations for classes such as art have been reduced, as well, Michaud said.
Carter is most looking forward to seeing students’ reaction to the new school.
“At the core of what we do, we want kids to just love school,” Carter said, adding, and I think that putting them in a brand new environment, they’re just going to be excited.