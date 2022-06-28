Waunakee school board members agreed on a general design option for a new middle school on the South Street Heritage Elementary site Monday.
Next up, at their regular meeting on July 11, they’ll decide whether to proceed with a reimbursement resolution to allow engineering work prior to the November referendum.
Eppstein Uhen Architects Project Manager Robin Svola presented a number of different scenarios for a new elementary school and middle school at the board’s special meeting June 27.
One option was presented for a new Heritage Elementary to be built on Woodland Drive west of Hwy. Q for a capacity of 696 students with six sections. After speaking with administrators and teachers, updates were made to the early childhood, special education, conference room, storage facilities and large group instruction area, Svola said.
The options presented for the new middle on the existing South Street Heritage Elementary site included different timelines and different options for the layouts and athletic facilities and traffic circulation.
“The timeline piece is really the trigger point that allows us to then have a conversation as far as what our needs would be or not be with regards to any sort of a (reimbursement) resolution,” Randy Guttenberg, district administrator, told the board.
The preferred option was Option 1, with a capacity of 900 students in 16 section core classrooms, with performance spaces, a fabrication lab, special education and facility storage updates. It also includes a track and two practice fields, an amenity administrators heard was important, Guttenberg said.
A second option, Option 1B, would have offered a full-sized track and field and reduced the amount of site circulation and parent queuing area.
Another design, Option 2, could have allowed construction to begin while the school was in session in the existing Heritage Elementary building but included a tighter construction schedule, three stories and fields on separate areas.
Gutenberg told the board that the option would allow the middle school to be built as soon as possible, but green space would be lost.
Jay Thomsen of Vogel Bros. Building Co. discussed the costs, and presented an analysis of inflation costs over the past 30 or so years. The largest increases have taken place in the past couple of years.
Steve Summers, the school district’s business manager, said they looked at building cost increases over the 30-year span to “make sure the budget would support what looked like historical-type increases by looking backwards.”
Still, Summers noted that the large cost increases from June of 2021 to 2022 would have been difficult to predict.
“But we do feel overall the budgets that are being presented by Jay (Thomsen) have protections both with the escalators as well as with the contingency budgets that are built in. So there is the potential, if things go really well, that funds would be freed up for other purposes. But in the event that we do face financial challenges, we do have a 15% total contingency plus the escalators,” Summers said. He added that he felt Vogel had done a thorough job in looking at the data to present the best possible budget.
The total project cost is estimated at $168.6 million, with the elementary school cost at $63.6 million, middle school Option 1 at $99.9 million, middle school Option 2 at $99.8 million, and various upgrades at the high school, administrative offices and Teaching and Learning Center at $5 million. Not included are the operational or maintenance costs.
Board members will learn more about those at the July 11 meeting, when the district’s financial consultant, PMA, will be present. Summers has been working with the consultants on budgeting for the operational piece while keeping the mill rate steady, he said.
Board member Jack Heinemann noted that the budget is already at $168 million, not including the operational costs. Previously, the capitol costs were estimated at $150 million, he said.
While school board members easily agreed on Option 1 for the middle school, there was less consensus as far as the reimbursement referendum.
Svola, the Eppstein Uhen Architects project manager, told the board that if the elementary school is to be built in 2024, the cost will be driven by the procurement of steel. In order to first finalize the building design and footprint, a land survey with soil borings and wetland delineation will need to be done during the summer months, Svola said.
Summers noted that the board could pass the reimbursement resolution but not use all of the funding to complete the design start. In addition to the land survey and wetland delineation, the engineering work includes a traffic impact analysis, architectural design, civil engineering for the landscape design, structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering.
If this November referendum were to fail, the same engineering work could be tweaked for a future building project, Svola told board members.
The board will learn more about the financials at their next meeting. Summers said the operational piece will likely be scaled back to the $10-$11 million range.
“Because $200 million would be too tight to maintain a consistent tax rate,” Summers said. “And as we know, (a consistent tax rate) was a key component of the community survey.”
Summers urged the board to choose one of the middle school options to drive the schedule.
School Board President Joan Ensign asked fellow board members to weigh in on the reimbursement resolution. An $800 reimbursement resolution would allow the district to reimburse itself for the initial engineering costs, allowing the new Heritage Elementary School to open in fall of 2024, so that construction of the middle school could begin on that site.
The resolution would give the district authority to take proceeds from its initial borrowing and deposit them into the district's general fund, to draw upon for the design fees.
Board member Ted Frey pointed out that of the overall budget, $800,000 was a small number, but still a risk. Ensign and fellow board member Judith Engebretson said they would both be in favor of the resolution, and Mark Hetzel agreed. Brian Hoefer said, like Frey, he was risk adverse, but needed to hear more. Heinemann was not in favor of the resolution.
The discussion will continue at the July 11 meeting, when the board learns more about the financial pieces, along with a revamped construction schedule and costs for the specific pieces of the engineering work.