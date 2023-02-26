Playing well
Buy Now

Students at Arboretum Elementary participate in the annual Arboretum Dash last fall. Community members will have a chance to learn how Waunakee educators use SEL to reinforce social skills.

 File photo

Often the term social and emotional learning or SEL in education is misunderstood as simply a way to teach kids about feelings.

In effort to dispel any myths about the curriculum and understand its practical applications, the Waunakee community school district has planned a Community Engagement meeting to demonstrate exactly how educators reinforce “soft skills,” as the student services director termed them, in Waunakee classrooms.