Often the term social and emotional learning or SEL in education is misunderstood as simply a way to teach kids about feelings.
In effort to dispel any myths about the curriculum and understand its practical applications, the Waunakee community school district has planned a Community Engagement meeting to demonstrate exactly how educators reinforce “soft skills,” as the student services director termed them, in Waunakee classrooms.
The two-hour community engagement session on March 6 with Student Services Director Lisa Rondle, Superintendent Randy Guttenberg and school board members will offer an explanation of SEL, followed by presentations and activities.
The meeting will be at the Waunakee Intermediate School Library starting at 6:30 p.m. and include two hours of presentations and activities. It will not be live-streamed or recorded.
SEL is not new, Rondle said, but simply a more comprehensive practice of what was termed Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support, what she called “old school” curriculum.
SEL can also be thought of as reinforcing employability skills that help us get along with others, Jondle said.
After the pandemic, when students returned from remote learning, Jondle believes Waunakee’s school board members recognized the need for student growth in this area, she said.
“The social interactions, just being a good human — those are skills you have to practice,” Jondle said.
Some of SEL’s key competencies include self awareness, self management, responsible decision-making, relationships skills and social awareness, Jondle said.
Asked about some examples of how SEL is taught, Jondle described a scenario where a class is broken into small groups to work.
Teachers can “talk about the expectations of being a good group member prior to getting into groups,” Jondle said.
“Another practical opportunity would be, ‘OK, it’s snowing outside. So before we go out for recess, let’s talk about what good decision-making looks like on the playground, even though we know it’s always super exciting when it snows,’” Jondle said.
In those cases, teachers anticipate an activity and how to teach self awareness prior to it.
But the flipside is learning from a conflict that has taken place, Jondle noted.
“This is what teachers have been doing for a really long time,” Jondle said. “It just has a little bit more formality with a label and specific, what we refer to as competencies.”
The hope is community members understand how SEL is carried out in different classes, as well.