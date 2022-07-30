Waunakee school district administrators are working on an operational referendum package to bring up for discussion at the board of education’s next two meetings this month, on Aug. 8 and 22.
During those meetings, the board will likely approve two questions to pose to voters on Nov 8. The capital referendum will ask to borrow up to $175 million to build a new Heritage Elementary School next to the Waunakee Intermediate School on Woodland Drive west of S. Century Avenue, along with a new middle school on the South Street Heritage Elementary site. It also provides for furnishings and capital maintenance.
An operational referendum will ask voters permission to exceed the revenue cap to fund recurring costs, but administrators are working on an option with a shorter time-frame and lesser amount than previously discussed.
At their July 25 meeting, the Waunakee school board examined an option to allow the district to exceed the revenue cap by $2 million per year over a five-year period for a total of $10 million.
If that option is approved, it would replace a previous referendum approved by district residents in 2020 to exceed the revenue cap by $2.1 million, said Steve Summers, the district’s executive director of operations.
That 2020 budgetary plan was used to maintain a consistent tax rate of $10.89 while anticipating a referendum for new school buildings.
Summers explained that in 2019, the school board voted to pay down $2.1 million in debt in order to keep the tax rate consistent at $10.89 while planning for a fall referendum in 2020. Then the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the referendum planning. In August of 2020, as it planned to reopen school, the goal was to reopen in September and to fund improvements to allow students to return safely, such as improved air ventilation and purification systems and new protocols.
That August, Summers proposed moving the $2.1 million to the operational budget to fund the improvements. The school board OK’d a referendum allowing $2.1 to be used for operations rather than early debt payments for a five-year period. The referendum did not change the property tax levy, only the fund to which the tax levy was to be routed.
“That was the first time we really described to the public a referendum question that wouldn’t change the property tax levy itself, it just really would change how we spent the money,” Summers said, adding it was a different concept from most referendums that ask for spending and an increase to the property tax.
Administrators are now considering an option to keep that $2.1 million approved by voters in 2020 in place, and seek a lower operational referendum in November, perhaps $6 million over a three-year period, Summers said.
State revenue limits
The state of Wisconsin’s school funding formula requires school districts to stay within revenue limits, thus capping what a district can spend. The 2021-03 biennial budget provided for a zero increase in the revenue limit. However, in order to be eligible for federal ESSER funds, it increased the state equalization aid. Because that aid goes into a different fund than the operational budget, school officials used $4.8 million to pay down debt and keep the tax rate consistent, Summers said, saving $1 million in debt costs and interest.
One challenge in keeping the revenue limit to zero was increasing teacher salaries at the rate of the consumer price index, or CPI. That’s a percentage teachers unions use to collectively bargain for throughout the state, Summers said.
“In order to remain competitive in a challenging labor environment, the school board wants to provide a competitive salary,” Summers said. By exceeding revenue limits by $2.1 million, the district is able to provide competitive salaries, he added.
Summers said when surveyed this spring, the community overwhelmingly supported including funds in the district budget to invest in teacher salaries.
The Waunakee district is not alone in asking voters to exceed revenue caps for operational expenses, including teacher salaries. With state funding that provides a zero increase in revenue limits to school districts, their operational budgets saw no means to increase pay structures within the CPI.
“That’s why districts all across Wisconsin are saying, in order for us to remain competitive with our staff, we have to have a permanent funding source. We can’t be offering pay increases that don’t have a long-term funding source to go with it,” Summers said.
At the July 25 meeting, Summers explained to the board that if the state budget were to increase its revenue cap at the CPI rate, the school board could decide against exceeding its revenue limit. A financial plan created by the district consultant with administrators allows the district to keep its tax rate consistent at $10.89 as it borrows the $175 million and exceeds the revenue limit.
But in light of the state formula, Summers said the board will have to monitor enrollment, growth, property values, the state equalization aid and where the district falls in that formula.
“All of that has to be put together in an annual operating budget that is at $10.89,” Summers said, referring to the tax rate. In the event economic factors change, such as decreased property values, the board can issue less debt than the $175 million or can use the $2.1 in excess of the revenue limit for other purposes.
An inconsistency in state funding for school districts’ operational costs are driving more school boards to hold similar referendums, asking taxpayers to support teacher pay increases at the CPI rate.
“What you’re going to see more-so than any time in the past, is school boards this fall asking their community for a consistent revenue source or exceeding the cap, to be able to pay competitive wages,” Summers said.
He added that school administrators view the compensation offered as just slightly above average and have worked to get it to that level. The Waunakee district’s salary level is not viewed as market competitive, Summers said.