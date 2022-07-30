Timeline

The Waunakee school board will review the operational referendum question at their two meetings this month. The wording must be approved for the ballot by the end of the month.

 Waunakee Community School District

Waunakee school district administrators are working on an operational referendum package to bring up for discussion at the board of education’s next two meetings this month, on Aug. 8 and 22.

During those meetings, the board will likely approve two questions to pose to voters on Nov 8. The capital referendum will ask to borrow up to $175 million to build a new Heritage Elementary School next to the Waunakee Intermediate School on Woodland Drive west of S. Century Avenue, along with a new middle school on the South Street Heritage Elementary site. It also provides for furnishings and capital maintenance.