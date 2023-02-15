The Waunakee Board of Education will decide in the next month or so whether to hire a search firm to assist in finding a new district superintendent.
Randy Guttenberg, superintendent for the past 15 years, announced last month that he would retire after the 2023-24 school year, prompting the school board to consider the hiring process at their Feb. 13 meeting.
School board members recently attended the Wisconsin Association of School Boards convention, where they talked to other districts conducting searches.
Human Resources Director Brian Grabarski said after speaking with John Bales, executive director of the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, he learned that the school board should plan to hire a candidate around January.
A search firm could help the board gather feedback about preferences for a superintendent from stakeholders such as the school board, staff and community members through surveys and listening sessions, Grabarski said.
That could help the district arrive at a profile with the qualities sought in a candidate around November.
“Then in the December range, you really have a multi-step interview process,” Grabarski said.
The board would then interview the first preliminary slate of candidates. Afterwards, they would narrow the slate down to the finalists.
“Once you have finalists, your finalists come into the district and they’re going to be interviewing or presenting with the stakeholders,” Grabarski said.
The stakeholder groups would then provide the board with feedback for the next round of final interviews.
Using a search firm is typical for the district of Waunakee’s size, Grabarski said, as the firm will conduct the surveys and meetings to develop a profile. It is also an independent party.
“They’re going to look at survey information, verbal feedback, those kinds of things, with probably more of an unbiased view,” Grabarski said.
Also, a search firm can be involved in actively recruiting candidates.
“And this is, I think, where you start to see a reason many school districts tend to go this route,” Grabarski said, adding superintendents may not want it to be known they are looking for a new position. Search firms may know of superintendents looking to move on.
As the board considers hiring a firm, the members may want to consider the expertise one can offer and the time involved in the process, he said.
The board could create a request for proposal that identifies what scope of work they would prefer to take on in the hiring process.
Grabarski said the only disadvantage to hiring a firm is the cost – between $15,000 to $30,000 depending on the number of steps requested.
School board President Joan Ensign said she wanted the board to be aware of the pros and cons.
“I want everyone to be aware that this is a possible, typical procedure that districts our size would use,” Ensign said, adding the board could take time to make a decision. “We might use that search firm wisely to help us.”
The human resources committee could help the board decide the extent of the search firm’s role, she added.
If a firm were hired, surveys and stakeholder meetings could follow so the board could involve the community and district staff in creating a profile, prior to the job posting.
“I think our first decision is, do we want to use a search firm or not?” Ensign said, adding the board should decide in March and then consider crafting a request for proposal.
Katie Dotzler noted the firms offer an array of services and she and fellow board members can decide on the level of school board involvement, as other districts have done.
Any superintendent search becomes a national one, Guttenberg said, adding the board can define the qualities they are seeking. He told the board he was hired in February to start the following summer.