Randy Guttenberg
Buy Now

Randy Guttenberg welcomes teachers and staff back for the 2023 school year in August. The Waunakee school board is considering the process of replacing him when he retires in summer of 2024. 

 File photo

The Waunakee Board of Education will decide in the next month or so whether to hire a search firm to assist in finding a new district superintendent.

Randy Guttenberg, superintendent for the past 15 years, announced last month that he would retire after the 2023-24 school year, prompting the school board to consider the hiring process at their Feb. 13 meeting.