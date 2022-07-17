Data is now available from a new tool Waunakee Community School District students can use to report acts of bias or harassment. At their July 11 meeting, Waunakee school board members reviewed data collected since the tool’s launch in March, and learned of planned changes from administrators.
For the quarter from March through May, the district received 159 reports of 138 unique incidents, according to the report shared by Tim Schell, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction. In some case, multiple individuals reported the same incident.
The vast majority of the reports -- six of out of seven -- were submitted anonymously, Schell said.
Administrators are planning to remove the anonymous feature from the tool for a trial period during the first quarter of the school year. That would require anyone reporting an incident to include their name, Schell said. The reporting tool would be changed for the upcoming fall quarter from September through November for the Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee to review.
Administrators are unable to follow up on a large number of anonymous reports, but those reports also allow individuals to make school leaders aware of situations, Schell said.
Schell noted that the tool is available for students at all of the schools, but the vast majority of reports are from high school and middle school students.
Asked if the reporting tool met the district’s goals, Schell said, one goal was to be sure the school leaders were getting a complete picture of the school environment.
“I think even with anonymous reports, we were getting reports we would not have received in all likelihood,” Schell said. “Now, the quality of the anonymous reports is variable.”
In a few concerns reported where action was taken, some overlapped with information received through other channels.
“There are some situations we became aware of with this that we would not have become aware of in another manner, or situations that we had some other information on, but we got additional useful information through the reporting tool that associate principals were able to cross reference,” Schell said.
Another change going forward will be to include a political viewpoint among the characteristics targeted in acts of bias or harassment. Others include race, nationality or ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, and other. The most common characteristic students reported bias or harassment over was sexual orientation, with 30 reports, followed by race (27), and gender identity or expression (21).
Of the 159 reports submitted, 84 were about an incident targeting another student; 29 were about an incident targeting the person reporting; 17 about a staff member, and 20 about another individual.
The majority of expressions of bias or harassment reported were verbal (61), with 38 reported incidents of harassment or bullying, and 26 of bias incidents motivated by group identity.
Of the 159 reports submitted, 136 were anonymous.
Nine of the reports were followed with individual meetings and six with a behavior referral response.
Schell said he believed the process of asking individuals reporting an incident for their name will reduce the number of reports of which school leaders cannot follow up on, but administrators will learn more after the pilot program with the anonymous feature removed from the tool.
In some cases, students may report incidents anonymously because they want to make school leaders aware of something of concern.
“A student may want to make us aware of a situation, but they may not want to put their name associated with it and sometimes, they don't want to put the alleged perpetrator’s name in the report either,” Schell said, adding the intent may be to have administrators look out for other situations.
Some incidents don’t violate the code of conduct but cause “ill feelings or harm,” Schell said. “They want to raise awareness of it without getting to the point of something that’s actionable,” he said.
Contacted after the meeting, Schell said whether removing the anonymous feature will result in fewer reports is unclear, and he expects to learn from the trial period. But, he said, administrators appreciate those who report information.
The hope is that in cases where individuals are breaching the code of conduct, the information received is complete enough to be actionable, allowing administrators to address the behavior and to indicate to the person harmed by the event that administrators have addressed it, Schell said.
“The question that will be answered in the fall is, how many of these reports are ones where, without the option to report anonymously, the person will actually provide their name, or will we see a very significant drop-off in the reporting?” Schell said, adding he didn’t know what to expect.
Schell said the district is committed to maintaining a positive environment in the schools for everyone.
“If there’s something that is causing somebody to feel uncomfortable, we want to be aware of that,” Schell said.