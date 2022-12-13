Softball field
Shown is Waunakee catcher Katie Valk during a spring game at home. The Waunakee school board approved going to bid for lights at the field, the only high school field without them.

With the Waunakee school district’s Nov. 8 capital referendum approved, wheels are in motion to begin the borrowing along with some of the maintenance and improvement projects.

The Waunakee board of education Monday gave the OK for administrators to go to bid on four projects, including lights for the softball field, a bleacher extension for Warrior Stadium, high school track maintenance, and new furniture for the high school library.