School board forum
ABOVE: Joan Ensign, Nicole Greene and Dawn Heinrichs wait for the forum to begin Tuesday.

 Roberta Baumann

The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce and Waunakee Tribune have hosted two candidate forums in March prior to the April 4 election, including an event March 28 for the Waunakee Board of Education hopefuls.

The recording of the March 15 candidate forum for Waunakee Village President can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imIls1Njrhg. About 30 people attended and asked questions of the candidates, Nila Frye and Kristin Runge.