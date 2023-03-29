The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce and Waunakee Tribune have hosted two candidate forums in March prior to the April 4 election, including an event March 28 for the Waunakee Board of Education hopefuls.
The recording of the March 15 candidate forum for Waunakee Village President can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imIls1Njrhg. About 30 people attended and asked questions of the candidates, Nila Frye and Kristin Runge.
Three of four Waunakee school board candidates attended Tuesday’s forum, including Joan Ensign, the incumbent who represents the Town of Westport and cities of Madison and Middleton, along with Nicole Greene and Dawn Heinrichs, both of whom are running for the first time to represent the Village of Waunakee. Three different Waunakee community organizations have organized candidate forums for that race, but Zach Jensen, Ensign’s opponent, has attended none of them. Jensen did participate in the candidate Q&A printed in the March 24 edition of the Waunakee Tribune.
The Waunakee Teachers Association and most recently the Waunakee Can We Talk and Waunakee We Can Talk Facebook page moderators hosted the other two forums. The Waunakee Teachers Association has told the Tribune it has endorsed Ensign and Heinrichs.