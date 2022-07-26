The board approved $100,000 to be spent on the initial engineering, including land surveying, wetland delineation, a traffic impact analysis and other work in preparation for buildings projects to be funded by the 2022 referendum. Heritage Elementary will be rebuilt near the Intermediate School on Woodland Drive before a new middle school is built on this site.
The Waunakee school board approved a timeline for a building referendum that allows Heritage Elementary School to be constructed on west Woodland Drive in 2024, followed by the middle school on the existing South Street Heritage site in 2026 without spending district funds to be reimbursed by a November referendum.
The approval came during the board’s special meeting on July 25 to discuss the referendum details. Rather than spending $500,000 for the initial engineering prior to the November referendum, the district will spend $100,000 of its 2021-22 end-of-year funds for land surveying, wetland delineation, a traffic impact study and other work prior. Building construction could then begin in April of 2023. Had the school board chosen to spend $500,000, construction would have begun in November, immediately following the referendum.
Introducing the timeline, the district’s executive director of operations, Steve Summers, referred to it as the “partnership option,” noting it will require the facility committee to begin meeting early to line up contractors.
“That’s a very aggressive timeline, which is why those partnerships would absolutely have to be lined up if we go this route, as well as the school opening in fall of 2024, and then obviously the middle school follows accordingly,” Summers said.
Facility committee members will need to ask “very specific questions about the contractor partners’ ability to take on the work during the interview process,” Summers said.
Preparation for the construction will begin prior to the referendum to minimize inflationary costs.
Some school board members have indicated that the land surveying and other work are the “type of investments that we would make, no matter what we would do at these sites,” and should be viewed as key investments, Summers said.
Summers explained that Eppstein Uhen Architects will begin to search for a civil engineer, allowing Vogel Bros. Building Co. to begin.
The facility committee will determine the process for interviewing and hiring contractors, Summers said.
“I think based on what we’ve said, all this stuff is going to be used either for this building or another building,” said School Board Treasurer Jack Heinemann about the engineering in his motion to approve the timeline. “So it’s a good investment.”
The school board voted unanimously to approve the timeline.
Much of the discussion then focused on the referendum questions to be posed to the community. Two questions will be asked, the first to borrow for operational costs, and the second to exceed the revenue limit for recurring expenses. Summers said the community can approve one, but reject the other.
Capital referendum
The capital referendum asks to borrow $175 million to construct a new Heritage Elementary School and middle school on district-owned property, remove the current Heritage Elementary School, and proceed with district-wide renovations, capital maintenance and purchasing of furnishings and equipment.
The borrowing includes $7 million for maintenance projects, about one-third on the maintenance list.
Summers noted that the key words in the resolution are “district-wide renovations and capital maintenance.”
“That means that the board will have the ability to spend up to $7 million in maintenance projects anywhere in the district,” he said.
That language could be changed to specify the buildings where projects are slated. As is, the language gives the board the taxpayers’ permission to spend the maintenance funds anywhere, Summers said.
“In general, the language is written in a way that you want the public to understand what they’re voting on, but as a school board you want the ability to make decisions after a referendum happens,” Summers said.
School board president Joan Ensign asked, if the district were to see savings on the building projects, the contingency funds could be used for maintenance projects in other buildings.
Summers said because the referendum question will ask for “district-wide renovations, capital maintenance and site improvements,” the board has the ability to reallocate those funds throughout the district.
Operational referendum
The board discussed the operational referendum question at greater length. It asks voters to allow the school district’s budget to exceed the revenue limit by $2 million per year over the next five years and would replace an operational referendum approved in 2020.
If it passes, the referendum would allow the board to have a budget plan in place that addresses uncertainty with state funding. Summers noted that in some years, the state funding formula allows for an increase of $200 per pupil; this year, it was a zero increase.
“Questions like this give a local school board the ability to, if they want, go above the revenue limit,” Summers said, adding the board has to vote on this every year.
Although the public would grant the board authority to exceed the revenue limit, the board would vote on the budget in October. But, he said, the board is not required to exceed the revenue limit.
The board will discuss the referendum questions again at their regular meeting Aug. 8 and a special meeting Aug. 22 before finalizing the questions for the November referendum.