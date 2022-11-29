Waunakee Community School District administrators have issued a statement seeking to clarify the charges against a former Taher Food Service Director who was recently charged with fraud.
The statement follows:
The Waunakee Community School District is aware of the charges that were filed last week against Connie Vacho, who was employed by Taher, Inc. as the Director for the food service program in Waunakee. The District can assure the community that we are extremely concerned about this situation. The District reported this case to local law enforcement, and we can state that no funds were used improperly from the district Student Financial Assistance Fund.
The District would like to clarify the following regarding these charges:
-The Waunakee Community School District contracts with Taher, Inc. as our food service provider. Connie Vacho was an employee of Taher and was assigned to the Waunakee Community School District as the Director for the food service program. Based on concerns brought to our attention by Taher management, her appointment to that position ended in June. The District reported these concerns to local law enforcement in June, following the School Board policy on Fraud Prevention and Reporting. Since then, the District has fully cooperated with Taher and local law enforcement in their investigation into these concerns.
-The Student Financial Assistance Fund was not compromised in any manner. This is the fund that the District has established to provide opportunities for students who qualify for the free or reduced meal program. The school district appreciates the community's continued support of this fund.
-The fund that was compromised was a food service donation account that was established years prior to the Student Financial Assistance Fund, and this account has been closed for any future transactions.
-All students who qualified for the free or reduced meal program received the benefits they were eligible for, as well as the opportunities funded through the Student Financial Assistance Fund.
Taher, Inc. has agreed to reimburse the district for any financial loss related to these charges.
The District will not have any further comment on these charges while the legal process is proceeding.
