As the Department of Public Instruction released report cards of schools and districts statewide this week, Tim Schell dug into the data, looking for areas where the district could improve.
The scores were higher than the statewide average and the highest in Dane County, but the Waunakee district’s director of secondary curriculum and instruction didn’t seem surprised.
“It's close to what we had expected based on the statewide assessment results,” Schell said. “We’re in a good place.”
All of Waunakee school’s scores fell within DPI’s “exceeds expectations” range, and three schools had scores that the DPI categorizes as “significantly exceeds expectations,” including Prairie Elementary, Arboretum Elementary and Waunakee Intermediate School.
The following is a breakdown of scores by school: Arboretum Elementary – 90.4; Prairie Elementary – 85.9; Heritage Elementary – 79.6; Intermediate School – 89.1; Middle School – 72.7; High School, 78.4.
Some of Schell’s analysis so far focused on student participation in a variety of activities and the gaps existing among student populations. The DPI report cards also show the percentage of students participating in the arts, advanced coursework and apprenticeships or activities centered around future careers. A larger percentage of Waunakee students among all populations engaged in those activities than their peers statewide, Schell said.
Within the Waunakee district, however, Schell has found a gap between the number of economically disadvantaged students who take advantage of these opportunities compared to their peers. Yet, in Waunakee, economically disadvantaged students are twice as likely to be in Advanced Placement courses than the state average. The number of Waunakee Hispanic or Latino students, those who identify as having two or races, and students with disabilities who take advanced courses is also greater than the state average, he added.
The same is true for those Waunakee students who take dual-credit courses with other colleges or accredited courses to prepare for the workplace.
The state tells two stories, Schell said.
“One is, yes, we still have gaps, and so when people hear about some of the work we’re doing, that’s why. But I also think we need to recognize the progress we’re making and the better levels of access our kids here in Waunakee are seeing compared to the state average,” he said. “And I do think we need to keep both ideas in mind, that we do have work to do, but our work is paying off.”
The Waunakee middle and high schools had the lowest of the district’s scores. Schell said those schools are seeing lower levels of student growth than others in the district. The report cards measure growth by tracking year-to-year student progress on statewide tests.
Administrators are considering changing the schedule at the middle school to allow for “a little less of a choppy day,” Schell said, adding no change is likely until 2024.
Typically, middle schools score lower on the report cards, as students are in a time of transition, he said, and some of the pandemic’s effects may be lingering.
“Nationally, a lot of educators would say some of the more significant impacts were felt at the middle level,” Schell said, adding that during those years, students begin to become more independent.
“Students that lost time in school to remote learning at kind of critical stages of that gradual shift towards a little more independence and then were brought back in, that’s where you begin to see some of the struggles,” Schell said.
As Schell continues to analyze the data, he will present the findings to the Waunakee district’s curriculum committee and school board. Schell also compares the district’s scores to other benchmark districts’ statewide that are about the same size and have comparable demographics. Waunakee administrators will likely visit some of the middle and high schools in those districts, as well, he said.
The report cards can be found www.dpi.wi.gov.