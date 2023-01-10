After 15 years as the Waunakee school district administrator, Randy Guttenberg announced Monday that he plans to retire at the end of the 2024 school year.
A press release from the district dated Jan. 9 notes that Guttenberg wanted to give the district ample notice of his decision.
Throughout the years, Guttenberg has developed strong relationships with the staff, families and the community, he said in the release.
“By providing you 18 months advanced notice, I feel confident that a managed transition plan can be put in place to maintain stability in the school district, establish a well-articulated hiring process, and solicit the best candidate for this position,” Guttenberg is quoted in the news release.
At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Joan Ensign, school board president, praised Guttenberg’s tenure, thanking him and his family for the sacrifices they made.
“Randy has done huge things for our district from long-range planning to the wonderful buildings that we’re going to have with his leadership here,” Ensign said at Monday’s meeting.
She added that Guttenberg has made “wonderful decisions.”
“I think in every decision he makes he talks about what’s best for kids,” Ensign said.
The board applauded after her comments, prompting Guttenberg to clarify that his retirement would not be until the end of next year.
Contacted by phone Tuesday, Gutenberg said he and his wife had planned for him to retire at age 55, the earliest eligible age. He will turn 55 next year, he said.
Guttenberg said he had no definite retirement plans now.
“Right now I’m just looking forward to seeing what the next part of my life looks like,” he said.
The Guttenbergs’ youngest of five daughters is in seventh grade now and will be a freshman in 2024.
“I look forward to being more available and more engaged with family,” he said.
Now the school board will begin to decide on the process for choosing Guttenberg’s successor.
Ensign advised the board that as they attend the Wisconsin Association of School Boards Convention next week, they may want to connect with other district school board members who have recently conducted a superintendent search.
Ensign asked Human Resources Director Brian Grabarksi to notify the members of any recruitment firms and make them aware of other comparable districts that have recruited administrators.
“Next week is a great time to just begin thinking about what we want as a process,” Ensign said.
Options could include recruiting as a full board or appointing a human resources committee.
Ensign then wished Guttenberg well as he plans the next chapter.
“Randy, it’s been wonderful, and I applaud you for doing this. Change is hard, and I thank you,” Ensign said.