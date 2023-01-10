Randy Guttenberg
Randy Guttenberg welcomes teachers and staff back for the 2023 school year in August. 

 Roberta Baumann

After 15 years as the Waunakee school district administrator, Randy Guttenberg announced Monday that he plans to retire at the end of the 2024 school year.

A press release from the district dated Jan. 9 notes that Guttenberg wanted to give the district ample notice of his decision.