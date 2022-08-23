During what may have been the shortest Waunakee school district board of education meeting on record, school board members voted unanimously to approve language for both capital and an operational referendum questions to pose to voters during the Nov. 8 election.
The school board took less than 13 minutes to review and approve the questions at their additional meeting Aug. 22. They also approved the first educational piece to be sent to district residents, informing them about the referendum.
Board members had reviewed the referendum questions at prior meetings and provided direction to district administrators. Steve Summers, executive director of operations, noted that the question asking voters to exceed the revenue cap is a three-year, non-recurring referendum. It was created by the district’s bond attorneys from Quarles and Brady based on the board’s comments at the previous meeting, Summers said.
The capital referendum question asks if the district should issue general obligation bond for $175 million to build a new Heritage Elementary School on district-owned land next to Waunakee Intermediate School and construct a new middle school on the South Street Heritage Elementary School site.
The operational referendum question asks for authorization to exceed the revenue limit by $1 million in the 2022-23 school year, by $3 million in the 2023-24 year and by $6 million in the 2024-25 year. It also specifies that the purpose is to attract and retain staff, operate additional facilities, and maintain current programs and services.
Both the budget and facilities committee will meet next week. The budget committee will review the financial plan the board saw in July, Summers said, adding that new information from the state bodes well for the district. Property values statewide are up over 14%, Summers said, adding that the district’s financial plan included an increase of just 5%.
“We do want to have that discussion with the budget committee next week as far as how we may potentially want to adjust that financial plan that we shared with the public moving forward,” Summers said.
The facilities committee Monday will begin some of the work involved with the construction project, such as civil engineering and traffic studies. The board had approved up to $100,000 to begin the work, rather than approving a reimbursement resolution that would have provided more funding for the site preparation.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg clarified that the state’s release of property values reflects the state average, but the Waunakee area will not know the local value until the fall.
“But that’s positive news because as you look at the school funding formula, when your property values go up, from a taxation standpoint, that provides positive news for us to be talking about,” Guttenberg said.
School board treasurer Jack Heinemann commented on the operational referendum, noting the non-recurring version identifies the amount the board can borrow each year for a total of $6 million.
Summers explained that the board will decide whether to approve the borrowing each year.
The board also approved the informational postcard to send to residents with the general information and a reminder to vote Nov. 8. Guttenberg said before the last referendum, three different mailings went out providing more in-depth information. Similar mailings are being worked on, and administrators will give presentations at community meetings, he said.
Guttenberg will provide guidance from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards as to board members’ role in communicating with the public about the referendum, he said, adding that he and Summers cannot be advocates, but can provide information.