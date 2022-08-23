During what may have been the shortest Waunakee school district board of education meeting on record, school board members voted unanimously to approve language for both capital and an operational referendum questions to pose to voters during the Nov. 8 election.

The school board took less than 13 minutes to review and approve the questions at their additional meeting Aug. 22. They also approved the first educational piece to be sent to district residents, informing them about the referendum.

