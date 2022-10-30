Waunakee school staff honored

The Waunakee Community School District has announced its first quarter Staff Recognition Award winners. Receiving awards are Josh Cash, Patti Coffren, Amanda Hoffman, Robert Gracia, Lara Ostrander and Samantha Stephan.
Josh Cash is a learning disabilities teacher at Waunakee High School, whom the staff recognition committee noted for leadership in the department this year.
“He took the initiative to develop and implement new changes to our special education services,” the committee said. “Josh is consistently working in the best interest of students; he is an excellent team player and a dependable advocate for the special education department.”
Patti Coffren is an administrative assistant at Waunakee Middle School whom the committee called “the brain and heart of the school in many ways.” Coffren is responsible for filling the sub positions and goes out of her way to help students and staff.
“Patti is also patient with the students yet she has expectations for their behavior, too,” the committee said.
Bob Gracia is a sixth-grade teacher at Waunakee Intermediate School noted for his sense of humor and ability to connect with students. He also works well with special needs students, and is willing to modify assignments, allowing them to show their growth.
“Bob is a great teacher who makes a true connection with all his students. As a colleague, he is hard working, generous with his time, and always willing to help others,” the committee said.
Amanda Hoffman is a math interventionist at Waunakee Intermediate School who wears many hats as a dedicated professional.
“In all of her work, she incorporates the idea of 'thinking classrooms' and is a leader in our buildings with this,” the committee said. “She is constantly reading books and digging through resources for new ideas to share with her math teammates with the hopes of helping more students achieve proficiency.”
Lara Ostrander is a cross categorical teacher at Prairie Elementary School noted as an exceptional leader with all students’ best interests in mind.
“Her desire to ensure that all students reach high levels of learning, along with supporting their social and emotional health is second to none,” the committee said.
Samantha Stephan is a cross categorical teacher at Heritage Elementary School who has transitioned into the Special Ed Building Coordinator role where she has been an advocate for staff and students, while handling special ed referrals, the committee noted.
“Sammi is always the first to step in and help when needed and does so with a smile. She is easy to work with and can see if someone needs to step away from a situation, and is always willing to step in,” the committee said.