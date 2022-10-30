 Skip to main content
Waunakee school staff honored

The Waunakee Community School District has announced its first quarter Staff Recognition Award winners. Receiving awards are Josh Cash, Patti Coffren, Amanda Hoffman, Robert Gracia, Lara Ostrander and Samantha Stephan.

Josh Cash is a learning disabilities teacher at Waunakee High School, whom the staff recognition committee noted for leadership in the department this year.

Josh Cash

Cash
Patti Coffren

Coffren
Robert Gracia

Gracia
Amanda Hoffman

Hoffman
Lara Ostrander

Ostrander
Samantha Stephan

Stephan

An error occurred