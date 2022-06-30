Two recent graduates from Madison Country Day School will participate in the NAACP ACT-SO National Competition and Ceremonies during the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City July 14-17.
ACT-SO is the Afro-American, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics.
The winner of two gold medals in the regional NAACP ACT-SO competitions, one in Biology/Microbiology and the other for Original Essay, Hunter Stephenson will represent Dane County at the national event. She is also part of a team working on a Delta Air Lines Social Media competition for ACT-SO.
At Madison Country Day School, Stephenson was recognized for the Prairie Hawk Excellence Award and the Science Department Award, the Choir Director's Award and the school’s Head’s List for every semester.
She was captain of the varsity soccer team, student council president and leader of the Student of Color Affinity Group.
Hunter Stephenson plans to attend Brown University this fall to study biology and political science.
Also attending the national ACT-SO competition will be Walker Stephenson, who also graduated from Madison County Day School in May. Walker Stephenson received a silver medal in classical vocal music in the regional competition.
At Madison Country Day School, Walker Stephenson was recognized for honor roll and Head’s List for two semesters. He received the school’s Choir Conductor Award and was voted most valuable playing for his final boys’ soccer season. Walker Stephenson also participates in theater and appeared in Madison Opera’s “She Love Me.”
He plans to attend either UCLA or the University of Michigan to earn a bachelor’s degree in theater arts or film.