Two teams of Waunakee career and technical students are among the winners of one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta June 22-23, according to a release from SkillsUSA .
More than 5,200 students competed in the national showcase of career and technical education.
Team C, from Waunakee Middle School, consisted of Alex Malich, Zachary Klauer and Simon Mark, and earned a Skill Point Certificate in Team Engineering Challenge.
Team H, from Waunakee High School, consisted of Cole Kleinsteiber, Jack Lutz, Cooper Yecoshenko and Brice Robinson. That team was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Broadcast News Production.
At SkillsUSA, students were invited to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders evaluated the contestants.
The Skill Point Certificate represents demonstrated workplace readiness in the student’s occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to an employment portfolio. Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score for their event as an indicator of proficiency. All SkillsUSA championship competitors were honored Friday night, June 24, at the SkillsUSA Awards Ceremony at State Farm Arena.