A powerful program at Waunakee Community High School brought home the fentanyl crisis that is killing people every day as they unknowingly consume the drug.
Michelle Kullmann spoke to Waunakee students about her son, Cade Reddington, who like tens of thousands of others in the United States each year, died of fentanyl poisoning after taking what he believed was a Percocet pill.
Fentanyl is showing up in counterfeit pills across the country, Kullmann told the students in a talk hosted by the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition, explaining that the drug is a highly addictive, extremely potent synthetic opioid.
Both Kullmann and Cade’s step-brothers, Tyler Schaubroek and Drew Wegert, spoke to the students of their loss and warned them about the dangers of counterfeit pills.
“If it’s not from a doctor or a pharmacist, it’s not legit,” Kullmann said.
She described her son in high school as experimenting with vaping, then marijuana and finally confessing to her that he had taken Adderall, Xanax and Percocet on occasion.
Cade had stopped taking drugs after attending Narcotics Anonymous with a friend he was helping with addiction issues, Kullmann said.
But in 2021, during his freshman year at UW-Milwaukee, Cade began dabbling again and purchased a Percocet from someone in the dorm. Kullmann said his roommates and friends were there, and he told them he was feeling “yucky,” then laid down on a chair and went to sleep.
His roommates later realized something was wrong, and got help from an RA who called 911. When the police arrived, they administered four rounds of Narcan, but were unable to revive him, Kullmann said.
Kullmann and another parent whose son also died of overdose launched a campaign, and now Narcan is available in all of the UW dorms.
Wegert said since his brother’s death, he has learned that fentanyl is showing up in anything you can buy on the street such as vape pens and marijuana.
“You really just can’t trust anything out on the street,” Wegert said.
Kullmann said she has many friends who have lost their children and grandchildren.
“This is devastating so many families and friends,” she said, adding it should be assumed that any pill purchased on the street is unsafe.
Kullmann urged the students to purchase Narcan and carry it with them, and if they are using drugs, never to use them alone. If friends are using, they may want to tell a trusted adult, she said, as many drugs are too addictive for people to quit without help.
Kullmann also addressed the stigma surrounding addiction.
“If you know someone who is an addict, don’t judge them. This is not a moral failing; it’s a disease,” Kullmann said.
A scholarship has been set up in Cade’s name, as well, for those whose lives have been touched by substance use or mental health and plan to pursue a career to help others.
Kullmann quoted Cade, who said, “Guys, life is short. But be happy, work hard, and make your people happy.” She told the students to share his story with others, as well.