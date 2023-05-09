Talking to students
Michelle Kullmann and Cade Reddington's stepbrothers urge the students to share her son's story with others.

 Roberta Baumann

A powerful program at Waunakee Community High School brought home the fentanyl crisis that is killing people every day as they unknowingly consume the drug.

Michelle Kullmann spoke to Waunakee students about her son, Cade Reddington, who like tens of thousands of others in the United States each year, died of fentanyl poisoning after taking what he believed was a Percocet pill.