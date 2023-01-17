Waunakee students' project shines light on Black infant mortality rate

Four Waunakee Community High School sophomores spent part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day spreading the word about health care inequities, all part of a campaign they’ve launched that shines a light on Wisconsin's disproportionate infant mortality rate among Black families.
The members of the high school’s Future Health Professionals Club, or HOSA, created the campaign as part of a statewide HOSA competition, and they took the time Monday to share their findings with the Tribune.
As they planned to enter the competition and searched for a topic, this issue stood out most, they said. As they researched, they were shocked to learn from the Kaiser Family Foundation that in Wisconsin, infants born to Black mothers are twice as likely to die as infants born to white mothers. They also were unaware that Wisconsin has one of the highest Black infant mortality rates in the nation.
“Since we were growing up in Waunakee, we never realized that this is an issue, and so if we didn’t know about it, we started thinking, who else doesn’t know about it?” said Abigail Eberle.
Eberle and fellow HOSA members Catherine O’Brien, Emeline Shefchik and Kiera Collins are white, all growing up in the fairly affluent Madison suburb.
As they presented their project to the HOSA judge in the regional competition, they were asked how the issue affects them, Shefchik said.
“I think this topic really stuck out to us. We want to be more educated about something that – it doesn’t affect us but it affects other people,” she added.
The issue can affect people close to the students in their community, they said.
“Those are people we care about because we care about our community,” Eberle said.
All cross country athletes, the students share an interest in health care, too.
Their proposal for the HOSA competition cites the Kaiser Family Foundation as it lists the causes for the higher infant mortality rate among Black women. One article cited states that “social and economic factors, racism, and chronic stress contribute to poor maternal and infant health incomes, including higher rates of perinatal depression and preterm birth among African American women and higher rates of mortality among Black infants.”
The disparity exists in prenatal care, according to the students’ research, which notes that “only 67% of Black women were given first trimester prenatal care while 83% of white women were.”
Also 9.6% of Black women had no prenatal care, compared with 4.5% pf white women, their research found.
The students’ campaign, titled We Are BIMAC (Black Infant Mortality Awareness Campaign) is designed to help find solutions. They’ve created an instagram page and reached out to the Waunakee Tribune and Purple Sage in hopes other media outlets will have an interest.
“We also want to make real change,” the students wrote in their proposal. “We would love to get in touch and communicate with politicians in our state Legislature.”
By reaching out to health care providers, elected officials and agencies like the Harambee Village Doulas, the students hope they can facilitate collaboration to address the problem.
The medical community, including SSM Health, Meriter and UW Health, is working with Dane County to provide greater access to health care for the African American community, they said.
Funding is an issue, too, O’Brien and Eberle said, noting that other states provide more support for agencies such as Harambee and more access to health care and other resources.
“You have to have money to provide health care, and that’s what all these organizations are doing,” O’Brien said. As awareness grows, so will the funding.
The students said they could see raising funds through a GoFundMe page, a car wash and bake sale, or other means to help organizations like Harambee give back to the community.
More information can be found on the students’ instagram page at We Are BIMAC.
As for the HOSA competition, the students will learn if they advance to the state level in February. If so, they can present at the conference at Chula Vista Resort in the Dells. From there, they could qualify for the international competition in Houston.