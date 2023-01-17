 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

Waunakee students' project shines light on Black infant mortality rate

Collaborating
Buy Now

Catherine O'Brien, Abigail Eberle, Emeline Shefchik and Kiera Collins have launched We Are BIMAC, a campaign to raise awareness of Wisconsin's high Black infant mortality rate.

 Roberta Baumann

Four Waunakee Community High School sophomores spent part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day spreading the word about health care inequities, all part of a campaign they’ve launched that shines a light on Wisconsin's disproportionate infant mortality rate among Black families.

The members of the high school’s Future Health Professionals Club, or HOSA, created the campaign as part of a statewide HOSA competition, and they took the time Monday to share their findings with the Tribune.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred