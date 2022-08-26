Welcome to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. As August turns toward September, the first day of school on Sept. 1 is nearly upon us.
The last several weeks have brought more teachers and staff back to the buildings for professional development activities and preparing their classrooms, and our students and their positive energy have become more prominent in our halls, classrooms, gyms, and fields as our schools again become the hub of activity. It is this cycle of a renewed school year that is exciting, and we look forward to welcoming all students back to school and are ready to work with every child to meet their needs, help them grow, and find success.
As we think about our children’s educational journey, if your child begins school in 4K, by the time they graduate from high school, they will have spent 14 years as part of our educational system. As a parent of five children, I cannot believe how fast these years disappear. This reflection on time and the importance of being present is something I want to emphasize with our parents/guardians, and community as we begin the new year.
The Waunakee Community School District primary objective is supporting our students academically. Our staff is dedicated to bringing forth the best learning environment and methods to help all students succeed. One of our goals is to ensure that students receive what they need to achieve at their highest level. The success of our students and our school district also correlates with the support, encouragement, and attention that our children receive from the adults in their lives.
Parents/guardians are the No. 1 influence in their children’s lives. I realize that this is hard to believe when, at times, in our children’s development we (as parents) may seem like the last people they want to interact with, be seen with, or consider to be “cool”. But, in reality, they need us. They need us to check in on them and how their day is going, even if they respond with a short, “fine”. They need to know we are present, interested in their lives, attend their events, and support their interests. Our kids are watching.
I emphasize with my staff the importance of connecting with our students. Just as the interactions at home play a huge role in a child’s development, the ability to teach a student and engage them in the learning process is enhanced as we connect and build relationships with them as people.
I entered the field of education because I love kids, and the greatest gift we receive is the opportunity to play a small part in their lives, and hopefully along the way, be part of the support system that propels them to do great things. I think we can all reflect on that teacher from our past that had the greatest influence on our lives. As educators, we just never know who that person within our school will be, how we may connect with a child, or which adult will be in the right place at the right time to support a child academically or emotionally.
As the adults in our children’s lives, it is our responsibility to work together to support them in this journey. Please reach out to your children’s teachers to determine the best way to support your child. If you have questions, please go to the source and seek understanding and clarification. We share in your passion to have your child succeed and we value your partnership.
Part of supporting our students is also managing the growth of the community to provide our students with the best learning environments. The Waunakee Community School District continues to grow, and as a result, we will have a school building and operational referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. We have been planning for the physical growth of our community, will be following the long-range plan we put in place in 2013, and will be communicating with you over the next few months to keep you informed on the district’s needs to support our students and respond to the growth of our community.
I look forward to the positive energy of starting a new school year. Your children are our priority, and it is our pleasure and honor to work with them, get to know them, and support them in all of their endeavors. Thank you for the opportunity to serve our community and thank you for your support as we begin another school year.