Welcome to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. As August turns toward September, the first day of school on Sept. 1 is nearly upon us.

The last several weeks have brought more teachers and staff back to the buildings for professional development activities and preparing their classrooms, and our students and their positive energy have become more prominent in our halls, classrooms, gyms, and fields as our schools again become the hub of activity. It is this cycle of a renewed school year that is exciting, and we look forward to welcoming all students back to school and are ready to work with every child to meet their needs, help them grow, and find success.