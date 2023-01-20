Tim Decorah has been a teacher for 31 years, spending the last 28 as a physical education teacher in the Waunakee Community School District. For many years, he coached basketball.
In a future life, he may coach others wrestling with mental health issues, he told the Tribune.
Decorah has built up arsenal of skills he’s learned to manage generalized anxiety disorder, defined as persistent excessive worry that can cause panic attacks when most acute. It can also cause insomnia and other issues.
Decorah delivered a presentation titled “Survive and Advance” for a Jan. 18 program at the Waunakee Public Library to share those skills with others in the community. One day, he could write a book.
“I’m trying to set myself up for someday when I retire. I would love to do this,” Decorah said.
Leading discussions seems like a natural for him, and he said since he’s opened up about his own experiences and shown his own vulnerability, others come to him to talk about overcoming their own mental health issues.
Talking about the work he does – writing twice daily in his journal, meditating, grounding and other exercises – reinforces it, he said.
And helping others is a bonus.
“If I can pull somebody out of all that and help them on the road to recovery…I would love to be able to do this,” he said.
The skills he learned can be applied by those looking to recover from issues like post traumatic stress, substance abuse and eating disorders, he said.
Decorah would also like to work with the National Alliance of Mental Illness to form a support group within each of the district’s buildings to help struggling colleagues, he added.
He noted that the Madison Metropolitan Police Department has a program like that in place for officers.
Teachers are in need of support, he’s heard.
“Especially with COVID. That affected the students but it affected the teachers, too,” he said.