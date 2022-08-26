Waunakee teachers welcomed back for 2022-23 school year

Hundreds of Waunakee teachers filled the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center Friday morning, many welcomed back after summer break and others just beginning their careers with the Waunakee school district.
They arrived at the PAC to t-shirts with the district’s new logo, book bags and other “swag,” along with coupons from local businesses, anxious to begin what seems to be a “normal” year after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to the teachers, School Board President Joan Ensign noted that educators were among the hardest hit by the pandemic, but this year, there is no talk of remote learning. She thanked the returning teachers for their dedication.
District Superintendent Randy Guttenberg noted that the t-shirts and other items were sponsored by the Waunakee Area Educational Foundation, which provides educational grants for the district.
Guttenberg spoke about the district’s priorities and goals, including the fall referendum, and shared some of his personal reflections on teaching and learning.
The district’s four priorities include maintaining excellence and fostering high student achievement. To do so, recruiting and retaining staff is a priority, Guttenberg said. The core of the business is teaching and learning, and the district focuses on professional learning communities, emphasizing social and emotional learning and student mental health.
The school board is now reviewing and implementing recommendations from the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee.
But one of the main questions for educators is how to engage students, Guttenberg said.
Fall referendum
This fall, Waunakee voters will weigh in a referendum asking to borrow $175 million to build a new Heritage Elementary School to open in 2024 and a Middle School to open in 2026. Many forget that two portable classrooms at the middle school continue to house four classes.
A community survey revealed a preference for keeping that school in the center of town, near the existing facilities, Guttenberg pointed out.
As for Heritage Elementary, he noted that a modern facility is needed, saying the school has “really come to the end of its life.”
Waunakee administrators have paid off debt, allowing the mill rate to be kept at $10.89 even with the new borrowing.
The three-year, non-recurring operational referendum asks to borrow $6 million to keep staff wages competitive, cover the additional operational costs of the expanded facilities, and maintain the current programs.
“These are things that are going to keep our programs moving forward,” Guttenberg said.
A sense of belonging
Guttenbeg spoke of belonging, sharing the story of the window design at Waunakee Intermediate School that reflects the shape of the farm fields it was built on from an aerial view. The intention was to construct a building with a sense of belonging to the community.
The district’s new logo, too, is intended to represent the entire school district and allow students to identify with it.
Previously, a number of different variations of a logo had been developed, creating what Guttenberg called silos, rather than one entity. The district spent about a year on branding, developing logos to represent the educational institution and school spirit.
Focus groups were convened, and all said they wanted to maintain the purple and the Warriors moniker.
From a belonging standpoint, the logo is now something students can see as representing their school, whether it’s on a sports jersey or a marching band drum, Gutenberg said.
Teaching and learning
As teachers begin the year, they may want to ask how they can connect with all of their students, Guttenberg said. He shared his own personal reflections on learning, remembering one high school literature class where the teacher was unable to connect with him.
He also recalled learning photography during the pandemic, but feeling uncomfortable during that learning process. Guttenberg read the children’s book, “Someone Builds a Dream,” that describes all of the people it takes to construct the buildings, furniture and tools in our everyday lives.
“Students need to know that everyone has a role and value, and our world is built by people with various gifts and talents,” Guttenberg said, adding the art of teaching is connecting with kids.
Teachers are now preparing their classrooms and for students to return on Sept. 1.