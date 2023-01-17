4-H members
Celebrating their awards are (from left, back row) Kathryn Baumgart, Leah Endres, John Karls, Brandon Statz, Ava Kietzman, (second row from bak) Fox Crawford, Eloise Blaschka, Gabi Hopwood, Rachel Kietzman, Mara Endres, (second row from front) Harrison Sonne, Henry Bourne, Johnny Katrana, Eli Follen, Aubriana Szot, Payton Sonne, (front row) Molly Bowman. Not pictured are Ava Endres, Lily Follen, Sam Follen, Alyssa Statz and Kayla Statz.

The Waunakee Whirlwinds are hard at work yet again this year. The 4H record book is a way for members to document their projects, volunteer, and leadership experiences each year.

The following members, Mara Endres, Eli Follen, and Gabi Hopwood, received their bronze pin this past year. Sam Follen received his silver pin and Kathryn Baumgart, Rachel Kietzman, and Lily Follen all received their gold pins.