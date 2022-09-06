Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H members participated in agricultural fairs over the summer. The following are their results:
Lodi Fair
Sam Follen, art work, blue ribbon.
Eli Follen, photography, blue ribbon.
Madelyn Steeger, growing a houseplant from a cutting, blue ribbon; homemade muffins, blue ribbon; Playdoh creation - pizza, blue ribbon.
Eliza Endres, senior showmanship, reserve champion; Reg. Holstein winter yearling, 2nd Blue and Honorable Mention in Heifer championship.
Payton Sonne, Dutch breed rabbit, grand champion; Ceramics, Best of Show.
Harrison Sonne, Dutch breed rabbit, 2nd place red ribbon; Woodworking - flower box, 2nd place red.
Paige Sonne, Open Class ceramics, 2nd place Red.
Molly Bowman, Clothing - tote bag, 1st place; Tied fleece blanket, 2nd place; Jewelry making - resin necklace, 2nd place; art work, 3rd place; Woodworking - garden box, 1st place; Woodworking, stool, 1st place; jewelry making - earrings, 2nd place.
Nathan Wissbaum, Dairy beef steer, 2nd place; baking powder biscuits, Best of Show; fruit pie, blue ribbon.
Eloise Blaschka, model horse, Best of Show.
John Karls, Woodworking, Grand Champion; Poultry showmanship, Champion Market Chickens.
Dane County Fair
Lily Follen, quilt, Best of Show; Poultry Showmanship, blue ribbon.
Sam Follen, Photography, Judge’s choice.
Eli Follen, Snickerdoodle cookies, clue Ribbon.
Mara Endres, Reg. Holstein Winter Yearling, 2nd Blue & Honorable Mention in Heifer Championship.
Payton Sonne, Goat Showmanship, Grand Champion.
Harrison Sonne, Goat Showmanship, Reserve Champion.
Molly Bowman, Clothing - tote bag, blue ribbon/merit award; Woodworking - stool, 1st place; Woodworking - Garden Box, 2nd place.
Olivia Watry, Cloverbud - Teddy bear (sewn), Cloverbud ribbon; Cloverbud - unicorn crystal art, Coverbud ribbon; Cloverbud - Lego helicopter, Cloverbud ribbon.
Fox Crawford, pencil drawing, 1st place; Clothing - consumer saavy, 1st place; dogs - pet class, 2nd place; art - sculpture, 2nd place.
Nathan Wissbaum, Dairy beef steer, 2nd Blue; Baking powder biscuits, Reserve Champion.
Jonny Katrana, Dogs - showmanship, Reserve Champion; photography, blue ribbon.
Chase Gehrke, photography, blue ribbon.
Eloise Blaschka, horse & pony, Grand Champion; Model Horse, champion - advanced; Model Horse, Best of Show.
John Karls, Woodworking, Grand Champion.
Ava Kietzman, Dog obedience, Champion Pre-Novice B.
Rachel Kietzman, Dog showmanship, Reserve Champion; Dog obedience, Reserve Champion Pre-Novice B.
State Fair
Mara Endres, Reg. Holstein Fall Calf, 6th place.
Ava Endres, Reg. Holstein Winter Yearling, 3rd place; 17-year-old showmanship, 4th place.