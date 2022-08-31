You wouldn’t know Edie Litsheim was over 100 years old, but on Aug. 30, she celebrated her 104th birthday. She’s spry and upright and has a twinkle in her eye.
Litsheim marked the occasion with a pizza party and cupcakes hosted by Viola Buechner and other friends in Waunakee, then looked forward to dinner with her children – a son and daughter and their spouses.
Litsheim lived in Lodi all of her life until moving to Cannery Row apartments in 2005, right next to the Waunakee Area Senior Center. The apartment complex and senior center had just been built.
“I like it very much,” she said, adding that the apartments were new at the time, and the location next to all of the activities was attractive. She used to belong to the Silver Sneakers program, she said, and now continues to play cards and have lunch at the center.
Litsheim said she never dreamed she’d live to 104.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be in good health,” she said. “I enjoy every day here. The people are friendly.”
She also enjoys her five great-grandchildren, ages 2 to 11, saying they are a lot of fun.
Otherwise, she’s not sure how to account for her longevity.
“My mother lived to be 95. It must be in the genes,” Litsheim said.
She and her husband lived on a 40-acre farm where they grew tobacco after moving there in 1950. Her husband passed away in 1999. She remembers planning meals so she could serve the farm workers, and said she enjoyed it.
Her daughter now lives on the farm, where they’ve renovated the house and grown trees.