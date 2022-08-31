Birthday girl
Edie Litsheim with a sign her great-grandchildren created for her 102nd birthday. It has more than 100 balloons in the design.

 Roberta Baumann

You wouldn’t know Edie Litsheim was over 100 years old, but on Aug. 30, she celebrated her 104th birthday. She’s spry and upright and has a twinkle in her eye.

Litsheim marked the occasion with a pizza party and cupcakes hosted by Viola Buechner and other friends in Waunakee, then looked forward to dinner with her children – a son and daughter and their spouses.