Waunakee woman helps raise over $200,000 for American Cancer Society

Diane Anderson is preparing for the final Wine Appreciation to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. She is stepping away from her leadership in fundraising for the ACS to move onto a new chapter in her life.
When Diane Anderson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, she was pegged to be part of a larger solution.
The previous year’s Relay for Life chair, Joanie Conley, invited the chatty, supportive Waunakee woman to be an honorary chair of the American Cancer Society’s 2003 Waunakee Relay, helping to raise funds for the nonprofit.
Anderson’s friends and family quickly mobilized, forming teams, and along with her Anderson Care Bears team, raised $13,296 to support the American Cancer Society’s research, along with the educational resources and advocacy for patients and survivors. Year after year, Anderson’s efforts continued, and in 20 years, she and her teams have generated $254,008 for ACS.
The Relay grew into Anderson’s passion, she said, and she also began raising funds through a wine-tasting event. It’s been her way of giving back to ACS for all of the support she’s found through the nonprofit.
“It’s never failed me,” she said.
But, as they say, all good things must come to an end, and this year will be Anderson’s final wine tasting fundraiser.
Relay for Life as it was initially conceived – an overnight walk with laps around a track, a luminary in honor of loved ones with cancer and other activities – has also ended, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, teams raise funds online only.
The pandemic also put Anderson’s wine sampling event on a three-year hiatus. But, on April 27, for the last time, the Sips and Samples Waun-A-Cure fundraiser will be at Rex’s Innkeeper, featuring wine, beer and seltzer samples, appetizers, raffles and a silent auction.
Anderson’s efforts this year could be seen as heroic: She is recovering from brain surgery, and just a week after a tumor was removed, she met with the Waunakee Tribune to share a little about her Relay for Life team’s efforts.
With two decades of memories, she is stepping away from her Waun-A-Cure duties.
She recalled how teams organized arts and crafts activities for kids and decorated pillowcases with each year’s Relay for Life theme around an Anderson Care Bear.
“We always had one or two kids teams under 18,” she said, “Kids and adults raised a lot of money.”
Over the years, organizing the events and the teams, often with her family’s help, has been fun.
“It kept me thinking. It makes me happy,” she said.
During the past few weeks, Anderson has packed away years of souvenirs, photographs, awards and memorabilia, and as this door closes, another will soon open.
Anderson is making room for a new passion set to arrive – grandchildren, she said. A room housing all supplies for the fundraisers has been cleaned, ready to be transformed into a nursery for her granddaughters.
While Anderson is proud of the large sum she’s raised for ACS, she found the process satisfying. The people surrounding her, those Anderson Care Bears, provided comfort as she was recovering from cancer, and they continue to support her now, helping her through this scary time. She pointed to more than 100 cards she’s received from friends and family.
Perhaps that support helped her emerge from an eight-hour brain surgery ready to leave the hospital after just two days, she said.
“So much could have gone wrong, but so much went right,” Anderson said.
Though the wine tasting has been on hiatus, community members have already reserved their spot at Rex’s Innkeeper for the silent auction and raffles.
And while letting go has been difficult, Anderson is ready for her new role as a grandmother and caregiving helper, she said.
“This new chapter just makes me smile. It gives me that warm feeling in my heart that this is the next line of our life,” she said.