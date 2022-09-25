Rebecca Eller
Rebecca Eller said she found practicing mindfulness helped her in her work with students and as a parent.

Just as many in the medical community are recommending that all adults under age 65 be screened for anxiety, one class at the Waunakee Village Center can help individuals learn to focus on the present moment.

Waunakee resident Rebecca Eller will once again bring her mindfulness instruction to the Waunakee Village Center, helping individuals practice techniques to reduce stress. Now, as we return to life as we knew it before the COVID-19 pandemic, many are experiencing a new kind of stress while returning to busy schedules after a long period of introspection, Eller said.