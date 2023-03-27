A new program at Crossroads United Methodist is providing an essential skill to newcomers – basic English.
Twice a week, 15 students visit the church to focus on reading, writing and speaking the language.
Patricia Tristan, pastor at North Windsor United Methodist Church, is heading up the class as part of her internship in partnership with Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary and the Wisconsin United Methodist Conference.
“My focus was doing an internship and working with the Hispanic and Latino community in Waunakee,” she said.
She first assessed the Crossroads congregation to see how the church could partner with the community to offer an outreach program, then collaborated with the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and the Waunakee High School Spanish Honor Society.
Tristan has added a spiritual component to the program, reading scripture and singing Christian hymns in English with the class. She offers translation and an explanation afterwards.
“Most of the students have a Christian background,” Tristan said. “They are very willing to have this spiritual component as part of their English classes.”
The classes grew out of her assessment of the Hispanic and Latino community’s needs, she said.
“We found out we have many newcomers to Waunakee from Central America and South America, and what they wanted was basic English classes,” she said, allowing them to communicate at work, the doctor’s office, at their children’s schools and the grocery store.
Volunteers meet with the students meets twice a week, and they are about to finish with the second session; the next is planned at the end of April.
Some of the students have moved up to up an intermediate level and will graduate to more advanced lessons, but additional volunteers are needed to teach, Tristan said.
“We will be looking for more people to lead classes with session three,” Tristan said. “We are in search of volunteers who have experience teaching English as a second language.”
Currently, a retired teacher and pastor from the Madison area volunteer teach.
Tristan wrote about the students in a recent newsletter, saying they come from Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua, Honduras, Venezuela and Mexico.
Also from Mexico, Tristan came to the United States at age 12. She grew up in Milwaukee and later married a pastor.
“We’ve been doing mission work for a long time,” Tristan said, adding the family spent two years in Argentina. They returned to Wisconsin in 2020.
Tristan, in the article for the newsletter, said the students are an eclectic group of all ages.
“You would think that because we share the Spanish language, we speak the same ‘language’ or have the same culture,” she said. “But we are certainly people that carry our individual culture and customs in a unique way and have been able to share it with the local church.”
She noted that some have been in the United States for years and others arrived only recently.
The students are diverse in other ways, as well.
“Some are doctors, engineers, teachers, and some have a basic education,” Tristan said.
Now they’re making their home in Waunakee, Dane and Middleton, she said.
The church’s ministry is “changing lives,” the pastor added, as some students are becoming more comfortable speaking the language, and others are looking to advance their careers with their improved communication skills.
“It’s filling an essential need for Spanish speakers in the community. We’re also becoming a place of community, and we see that through the relationships we’re making in the area,” Tristan told the Tribune. “We’re becoming a home away from home. That’s something I feel our church is fulfilling – the purpose of being a church.”