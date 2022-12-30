101 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1923
C.J. Schmidt received two cars of chestnut-hard coal last week. Each customer will receive about a ton.
J.N. Deans shipped two cars of tobacco from Waunakee to LaCrosse on Tuesday.
Adam Frederich celebrated his 58th birthday last week Friday.
91 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 1928
Miss Theodore Laufenberg was pleasantly surprised on her 60th birthday last week Thursday evening.
Kohlman and Statz announce that they have a 1928 Chevrolet on the floor.
P.B. Miller and Norbert attended the Grocery Store Convention in Milwaukee.
Rosenberg and Gerson are featuring a January Clearance Sale for 10 days.
71 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1953
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Endres Jr. announce the birth of a daughter at Madison General Hospital on Jan. 7.
The high school basketball team defeated Lodi Friday evening in a double overtime game by a score of 59-54.
Rev. N.B. Schneider and Frank Keegan left for Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday. Father Schneider expects to remain for at least two months.
61 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 1963
Recently Ted Taylor, who was rummaging around in the attic of his home, came across a Dane County Plat Book which belonged to his father, Gus Taylor. It was published in 1890 by C.M. Foote and Co. in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Peterson, Waunakee, became the proud parents of a son born Jan. 7 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Receiving congratulations on the birth of a daughter on Friday, Jan. 4, are the parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Kuehn, Waunkaee.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1973
Bricklayers took advantage of the 40-degree weather Tuesday to work on the Innkeeper Restaurant going up on Hwy. 113.
Miss Susan Burchard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Burchard, Waunakee, and Mr. Raymond Gardner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Gardner of Dunlap, Illinois, were united in marriage at St. Mary of the Lake Church on Saturday, Jan. 13.
Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Wagner, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born on Jan. 16 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 1983
The contest between two veterans of local politics, Math Laufenberg and Ed Hellenbrand, for board president will most likely attract a lot of attention in the April 5 election.
The Waunakee school district is one of the leaders in developing a computer curriculum for its students.
Howard Endres and Lidia de Sousa Lima announce their wedding on Feb. 26 at St. John’s Catholic Church.
30 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1992
Jay Maier was selected a winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen award for the 1992-93 school year.
The 1992 officers of the Ashton Go-Getters 4-H Club are Brand Wicklund, secretary; Angela Doll, reporter; Kami Kalscheur, sunshine; Angie Wagner, vice president; Sonda Frey, treasurer; and Sophie Wagner, president.
Deby Fullmer, a senior majoring in communications at UW-Stevens Point, is serving as sports editor of the college’s newspaper, the Pointer, during the 1992-93 school year.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 2003
The Village of Waunakee’s plan commission is working its way through the details of the Cannery Row senior citizen apartment building with the developer and the architect.
Six Waunakee Middle school students are enrolled in the Wisconsin Center for Academically Talented Youth and are taking literature classes online. They are Jason Weiker, Kyle Meier, Ian Weller, Rebecca Thering, Hannah Weber and Jiang Le Zheng.
10 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 2013
As Waunakee looks ahead to a new year, lots of new construction is on tap, including a new Dean Clinic off of Hwy. Q.
Despite a national rebound in the housing market, Waunakee’s new home starts dipped slightly from last year’s boom.
The Cap City Cougars recovered from a rough start last weekend to win back-to-back games and claim their best finish yet at Minnesota’s premier high school hockey holiday tournament. Shown is Michala Johnson, skating the puck through a defender in a game at Sun Prairie.