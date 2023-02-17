100 Years Ago
March 15, 1923
Thirteen inches of snow fell Sunday night and Monday morning. It was the worst snowstorm experienced in this area in years.
John Howe will sell his personal property at public auction on Thursday, March 15.
Wanda Taylor had the highest scholastic standing in the high school with 94.5.
95 Years Ago
March 15, 1928
The Tribune office crew is busy printing Dane County ballots.
Roman Miller is now employed at Rosenberg’s Store. Ben Noltner is now taking his place at Clarke’s Store.
M.J. Corcoran is serving on the jury in Madison. Ray Hohlstein is in charge of the service station during his absence.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Esser, Madison, announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital.
75 Years Ago
March 11, 1948
It doesn’t look much like spring so far this year. The mercury dipped to zero early Wednesday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ziegler announce the birth of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, March 4.
The new feed grinder at the Comstock Seed and Feed Co. is now in operation. They can now grind 100 sacks per hour.
70 Years Ago
March 12, 1953
A record-breaking crowd of 128 residents attended the Caucus held Monday evening at the Village Hall.
Miss Catherine Rauls and Edward Pings were united in marriage in St. Henry’s Chapel at Kale Charles, La., on Feb. 14.
Mrs. E.M. Koltes, who operated the Cash Hardware Store at Middleton for the past 17 years, has sold the business to Frank Keegan and R.P. Koltes.
60 Years Ago
March 7, 1963
George W. Middleton Sr., 71, of Middleton (father of Mrs. Roman Ziegler), lifelong town of Middleton resident and retired farmer, died Saturday in a Madison hospital after a long illness.
The former Karen Ann Adler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent M. Adler, and Al Meinholz, son of Mrs. Rose Meinholz, Waunakee, and the late Aloysius Meinholz, were married Feb. 16 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The Rev. Raymond H. Ziegler performed the ceremony.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Hellenbrand, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a son on Saturday, March 2, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
50 Years Ago
March 15, 1973
A 2 1/2-inch rainfall on Wednesday, March 7, nearly turned the village park into a lake.
Mrs. Walburga Schwab and Mrs. Clem Hellenbrand of Waunakee are residents at the Lodi Nursing Home.
Stan Statz and Danny Miller accepted jobs and are now living in Pompano Beach, Fla.
Endres Mfg. fabricated and delivered an unusual order last week — a church steeple for the new Hope Lutheran Church in Mineral Point.
40 Years Ago
March 3, 1983
Dotty and Tony Klein are the new owners and operators of Kwik Screen, a custom screen printing business in Waunakee.
Kwik Screen merged with Dottie’s Lettering, a custom embroidery business that Mrs. Klein operated.
A survey of Waunakee school district residents showed that they feel the school board should offer community education activities next year.
Mary Roelke and Thomas Curwick are engaged to be married. The couple plans a July 2 wedding.
30 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1993
Two more companies are buying land in the Waunakee industrial park — Medix, Inc., a distributor of medical supplies, and Wisconsin Foundation for Vocational, Technical and Adult Education.
The Town of Westport reached a zoning agreement with the developer of the proposed Bishop’s Bay Country Club and golf course.
Joe Henry of Dane has been elected president of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.
Waunakee wrestlers Shane Sparby and A.J. Stephenson advanced to the WIAA Wrestling Championships following victories at the Waunakee sectional.
10 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 2013
As Gov. Scott Walker unveiled his biennial budget proposal last week, school districts across Wisconsin braced themselves for another lean fiscal year. While the budget increases state aid to districts, it keeps the current revenue cap in place, prohibiting districts from increasing spending.
Waunakee’s plan commission recommended approval of the Kilkenny Farms general development plan for the site just south of the village. The plan calls for a mix of retail, office and other commercial uses to the south of Peaceful Valley Parkway along the east side of Hwy. Q.
Westport visitors and residents finally have a more acceptable way to visit the historic Jackson’s Landing. Town of Westport Chair John Van Dinter presented a plaque to Jim Stephenson, honoring his work on the project.
Yvonne Ziegler, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at St. John School, received a $100 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation Ag in the Classroom grant. It will be used to purchase toy farm machinery to create an agricultural reading corner in the classroom.