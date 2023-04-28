100 Years Ago
May 17, 1923
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Lodi Sunday 14-2. Peterson gave up 16 hits.
A barn dance will be held at J.A. Quaman farm, two miles northwest of Waunakee on Wednesday, May 23.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Koenig of Dane have moved to the Kiechinger home which they recently purchased.
95 Years Ago
May 17, 1928
The Junior Prom held on May 10 was a huge success. The Nike Hawk Orchestra furnished the music.
The Madison Police Department claims that between 500 and 600 dog owners have failed to pay their dog license fee for this year.
Thirteen hours of devotion was held at St. Mary of the Lake Church, conducted by Father Goerseche of Milwaukee.
Mr. and Mrs. Constant Klein announce the birth of a daughter at their home on Thursday, May 10.
70 Years Ago
May 14, 1953
Mis Viola Michels and John Helt were united in marriage at St. Martin’s Catholic Church on Saturday, May 2.
John N. Johnson, 70, life-long resident of rural Dane, died Tuesday of last week at a Madison hospital.
The Civic Club team nosed out Westport in an 11-inning battle Sunday 6-5.
Mr, and Mrs. Don Bernards, Madison, are rejoicing over the birth of a son Saturday, May 9, at Madison General Hospital.
60 Years Ago
May 9, 1963
Pauline Hellenbrand, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hellenbrand, has been selected as this year’s representative to the Badger Girls State from Waunakee High School.
Mr. and Mrs. Al Dorn, Waunakee, announce the birth of their daughter at Sauk-Prairie Memorial Hospital on Monday, May 6.
Coach James Price’s High School baseball team lost a heartbreaker to Sauk City Friday by a score of 4-1. Keith Krinke hurled 3 hit balls and struck out eight batters.
50 Years Ago
May 17, 1973
J. Vincent Hogan, 63, died Tuesday, May 15, at his home in Milwaukee. He was born in Westport and was a veteran of World War II.
The “local nine” received another fine pitching performance from Howie Uecker as they defeated Poynette Sunday 6-2.
Rev. Kent A. Schmitt, formerly of Dane, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lavine Schmitt, Sauk City, will be ordained to the priesthood at St. Raphael Cathedral Friday, May 18.
At a meeting of the Alaska Wing, OX5 Club of America, Bob Reeve was the Wing’s overwhelming choice for nomination to the OX5 Hall of Fame. He is originally from Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Acker, Waunakee, will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on May 25. Mr. Acker and the former Agnes Meinholz were married May 25 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
40 Years Ago
May 5, 1983
Pam Adler, a sophomore at Waunakee High School, recently represented her school at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Wisconsin Leadership Seminar.
Seven-year-old Don Pfifffl recently found a helium balloon with a note attached in his grandparents’ field. According to the information on the note, the balloon was released in Freeport, Ill., at Douglas Elementary School by a student.
The Waunakee Village board voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance placing a 9 p.m. curfew on the carryout sale of alcohol beverages in this village.
Citizens spoke out last Thursday against proposed cuts in the elementary teaching staff, sports programs and other areas of a tentative 1983-84 Waunakee school district budget.
30 Years Ago
April 29, 1993
Gov. Thompson’s proposed tax rate freeze would cost the Waunakee school district $532,000, according to projections. School district Superintendent Gene Hamele attended a forum to discuss the proposed freeze last week.
The Vennebu Center, an addiction treatment center for women, is closing Friday, and the Town of Westport is unlikely to recover the $600,000 Wisconsin Development Fund loan that helped start the center eight months ago.
Outgoing Springfield Chairman Leonard Maier looks back on his 18 years on the board, a time when the town doubled in size.
A team of Waunakee High School students won the first statewide WISA Environmental Quest in a competition at Stevens Point. Seniors Joe Marx and Kristin Perkins, along with junior Courtney Startup, received a $1,500 scholarship. Another $1,000 was awarded to their school.
20 Years Ago
May 1, 2003
A number of Waunakee volunteers were honored at the recent Community Awards Banquet. They include Kim Lysne, Alexandra Palmer, Shirley Ziegler, Steve Kessenicih, Dorothy Maly, Millie Paustian, Rich Harris, Fred Ziegler, Rich Wipperfurth, Sue Wipperfurth and Gerald Maly.
Since the unexpected death of teacher Brad Kramer, staff and students at Prairie Elementary have pulled together with the loss. “The students were very, very sad. They are not going to forget Mr. Kramer,” said Principal Lee DePas.
The Waunakee tennis team recorded its first team victory on April 22.
10 Years Ago
May 2, 2013
For Matt O’Brien, the Purple Heart has been a sign of respect that indicates a sacrifice a soldier has made. Now O’Brien, a 2008 Waunakee High School graduate, has joined the prestigious class of soldiers who have been wounded in action.
The Waunakee Community Awards Banquet saluted some of Waunakee’s finest community members. Honored were Debbie Endres, Lynda Bennin, Kelly Moran, Sherry Mogensen, Mark McFarland, Ted Tweed, Darin Ripp, Mark Weller, Tyler Endres, Patrick Durden, Jeff Skoug, Dustin Lybeck and Shelley Moffatt.
Shown is FFA Advisor Nick Brattlie demonstrating to students how to transplant tomato seedlings. The students are getting the plants ready to sell a the greenhouse during garage sale weekend.