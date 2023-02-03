A LOOK BACK...
Buy Now

Members of First United Presbyterian Church’s planning committee meet to coordinate the congregation’s centennial year. Shown are (seated, from left) Betty Reed, Helen Arnold, Linda Wiley and Dorothy Dishno; (standing) Rev. Stephen Minnema, Ralph Arnold, Stuart Woolley, Nora Bartels, Julie Schoepp, Donna Hilgendorf and James Steffenhagen. The church was officially organized on Feb. 17, 1879. (February 1978)

 File photo

100 Years Ago

March 1, 1923