100 Years Ago
March 1, 1923
J.I. Berchens has been appointed western passenger agent at the Los Angeles Steamship Co., which has opened an office in Chicago.
The Waunakee Milk Products Co. has made arrangements with Karorokis Bros. and Greek cheese will be manufactured here.
Mr. and Mrs. Archie Wheeler announced the birth of a son on Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22.
95 Years Ago
March 1, 1928
A.J. Rosenberg announced that he has purchased the interest in the Rosenberg and Gerson Store from Harry Gerson.
Fred Taylor is now employed by the Waunakee Cannon Co. on the O’Malley farm.
John Klingelhoer has rented the McGuire home and will move to Waunakee soon.
Irwin Olson moved from the Tina Ruhrman residence to the P.R. Riphahn residence Saturday.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1948
Vernon O. Pollock, former commercial teacher and coach at Waunakee High School, has been named superintendent of schools at Lake Geneva.
Mrs. Rose Brownrigg, mother of Mrs. John Ireland, died suddenly Saturday night at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Vera Morter at Okee.
The Waunakee Civic Club basketball team defeated Middleton Sunday afternoon to win the sectional Home Talent Championship.
70 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1953
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Endres are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 22.
Waunakee High School will play Sun Prairie in the second game of the basketball tournament here tonight (Thursday).
The weather has warmed up again after a dip to the near zero mark over the weekend.
The Village Caucus will be held at the village hall here Monday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 1963
Daniel J. Fisher, 69, former resident of Waunakee, was killed Sunday when his plane crashed at Red Bluff, Calif. Mr. Fisher was in the airplane salvage business for the past 20 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Shillinglaw, Waunakee, became the parents of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Coach James Price’s high school Warriors lost the last two league games of the season last week. Thursday night, they were defeated by Poynette there 51-37. Saturday night, they were defeated by Lodi on the Waunakee floor by a score of 62-45.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1973
Robin Hanson, Bill Hellenbrand and Kurt Otteson have been nominated candidates for the Governor’s Young American Medals Award for Bravery.
Al Keller placed fifth at the State WIAA Wrestling Tournament.
Tim Knoespel, playing the finest game of his high school career, led the Waunakee Warrior basketball team to a 59-58 victory over Lodi last Tuesday. The game marked the opening round of the 1973 WIAA State Tournament grind.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 1983
The Waunakee school board will consider two plans for constructing additional classrooms at the elementary and junior high schools and for improving the school district’s athletic field and playgrounds by 1985.
Customers of the Village of Dane Water Utility should expect an increase in their water and sewer bills beginning with the April 1 quarterly charge.
Jon and Barbara Townley, Waunakee, announce the arrival of a son born on Feb. 12 at Madison General Hospital.
Waunakee High School varsity wrestling coach Larry (Duffy) Kopf has resigned from his coaching position effective at the end of the school year.
30 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1993
Cub Scouts of Pack 46 received the Parvuli Dei religious award at St. John’s Catholic Church, including Nicholas Bruenig, Rich Peterle, Sam Zelinka, Bobby Ripp, Brandon Schroeder, Lee Hess, Mathew Richgels, Justin Grade and Paul Richgels.
Waunakee senior captains Shane Sparby and Andy Stephenson claimed conference champion honors at Fort Atkinson Feb. 6 while competing in the Badger Conference wrestling championship.
Four candidates have their eye on the county executive seat and will square off in the February primary. They are incumbent Richard Phelps and three who have run for the seat before — Ed Minihan, William Howard and Dennis DeNure.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 2003
A series of articles and several pages of letters from readers appeared in this week’s edition about the Feb. 18 school building referendum. The $37 million referendum called for a number of projects to relieve overcrowding, including a new $33 million high school.
Community members have been helping out with Crossroads United Methodist Church’s property tax bill. Though the church is exempt from property taxes, it failed to file the necessary paperwork with the state.
Allie Palmer, daughter of Kathleen Jordan and Gerald Palmer, received the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Citizen Award.
10 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 2013
Waunakee residents have yet to learn of an alternative design for the Main and Baker street intersection since state transportation officials notified the village board that the plan agreed to last fall was unacceptable. That has business owners in the historic district “on pins and needles,” said Ellen Schaaf, executive director of the Waunakee-Westport Chamber of Commerce.
Students at Waunakee Intermediate School got to be teachers for the day, instructing their peers for Digital Learning Day.
Shown is Michael Meffert putting up a shot during the boys’ basketball team’s 52-47 win over Portage Feb. 5. The win secured the Warriors’ No. 1 seed for the playoffs.