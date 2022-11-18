A LOOK BACK...
Brothers Jim Koltes (standing) and Joe Koltes (co-president) are shown in the office the Koltes Lumber Store on the date of the business’ 100th anniversary. They were using the roll-top desks their father and grandfather used. The hardware and lumber store was located on Main Street, where the current Lone Girl Brewing Company and other businesses are today. The company was founded in 1881 and the store was built in 1898.

100 Years Ago

Nov. 30, 1922