100 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1922
Joseph S. Kirchesh will discontinue his butcher shop business on Nov. 15.
Mr. and Mrs. John Kurt, Dane announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, Nov. 3.
The Waunakee Cottage Club was the winner of the Sonora phonograph given away by Edwin Kuestner.
95 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 1927
Seventy-one children were confirmed at St. John the Baptist Church here Tuesday morning by Archbishop Messmer.
Glenard Dean had the misfortune to fall and fracture his collar bone on Monday.
Doll and Statz have installed the plumbing work on the following homes: Anthony Statz, Orlo Chambers, Sam Blake and the new Wheeler residence.
85 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1947
Timothy Dorn, 18, was found dead near his wrecked car not far from his home Saturday night.
Reid Wilson is a very busy man erecting a modern restaurant building just north of the print shop.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Hellenbrand announce the birth of a son at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, on Nov. 3.
70 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1952
Eisenhower was elected President of the United States in Tuesday’s election by a landslide vote.
Doc Blake pictures and story will appear in the rotogravure section of the Milwaukee Journal on Sunday.
A drive is being put on in Waunakee to eliminate the rats. Free Warfarin bait is furnished by the village.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1962
Coach Dick Trotta’s High School Warriors defeated Lodi Friday night 13-0 to win their fifth conference Tri-County title.
St. John the Baptist Church, Waunakee, was the setting for the marriage of Miss Rita Ann Griffiths, Waunakee, and Carl Richard Schaefer.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Madigan, Waunakee, at Madison General Hospital.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 9 1972
While President Nixon was making prophets of the pollsters as he swept to a landslide victory over Sen. George McGovern, area Democrats fared much better in Tuesday’s general election. The President carried 49 states and had better than 60% of the popular vote.
For Peace Lutheran Church, Sunday, Oct. 29 was a big day, the day that established permanence. Peace Lutheran is now officially in existence.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved a $410,966.09 budget for the coming year.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1982
Carl Bruch, Marie Frederick, Mike Miller and Richard McKellar, members of the Waunakee High School Novice Debate Team, won third place out of a field of 25 teams at the West Bend Invitational Tournament on Oct. 23.
The Waunakee Police Department intends to enforce the village’s 11 p.m. curfew for persons under the age 17 more strictly than in the past.
Sandy Kolb and Tom Heibel of the Waunakee cross country team earned special honors last week. Kolb earned a position on the girls’ All-Conference team while Heibel advanced to Saturday’s WIAA Cross Country tournament.
30 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1992
The Waunakee Village Board is asking the Dane County zoning committee to postpone action on a proposal to expand a quarry just north of the village until village and Westport town officials can garner more public input.
Though State Attorney General Jim Doyle has warned that schools may be discriminating if they use Indian-related symbols as mascots, Waunakee school officials don’t anticipate any changes in the Warrior nickname.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 2002
The Waunakee Village Board has extended an offer to buy two parcels of land, which some day may be part of a revitalization effort for the central part of the village. One is at 109 N. Madison St., and the other is at 319 E. Main St.
The Westport Town budget’s 35% increase would raise the revenues by just $5,000 and would mean a 10 cent decrease in the mill rate.
10 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 2012
The public will have a chance to weigh in on a pedestrian crossing at the intersections of South and Baker streets on Oct. 22.
Unlike much of the state, Waunakee received some welcome news Monday when the state’s Department of Public Instruction released equalized aid numbers. While most school districts saw a reduction in funding, Waunakee realized a $1.2 million gain over last year’s aid numbers.
April Mickelson, a teacher at Waunakee Community High School, was named the Wisconsin Business Education Association’s K-12 Business Educator of the year for 2012.