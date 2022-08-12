One Hundred Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1922
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Lodi by a score of 8-1 Sunday. Taylor, Hohlstein and Hart each had 2 for 4.
Michael Hauser, son of Mr, and Mrs. John Hauser, Dane, died Tuesday morning of infantile paralysis. His brother, John, died nine days ago of the same disease.
Dr. A.M. Blake caught a white bass last week that tipped the scales at four and a half pounds.
P.B. Miller is raising and constructing a basement under the residence occupied by A.W. Simpson.
Ninety-five Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1927
The high school and graded schools will open Sept. 12. Basil J. Byrne is the principal for the coming year.
Bernard Kennedy had the misfortune to break both bones in his left arm on Tuesday.
Kohlman and Statz have taken over the agency for Oakland and Pontiac cars.
Seventy-Five Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1947
All Waunakee schools will be open Monday, Sept. 8, this year.
Miss Lorraine Mulcahey and Donald Tobias were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Here on Aug. 13.
The American Legion celebration to be held Sunday and Monday will get started with a big parade on Sunday.
Seventy Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1952
Coach George Steffen is giving his high school team some stiff workouts in the park.
Bill Brown Jr. 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Brown, has enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
The Cardinal Quartet and the New Glarus Swiss Yodelers will be featured at the Legion Celebration this year.
Sixty Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1962
Henry E. Zander of Farmers State Bank, Waunakee is among the 1,268 students from 39 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Honduras who are attending an annual two-week session of the School of Banking.
Emilio Macchi arrived in Waunakee on Aug. 8. Mr. and Mrs. Peter Barbian and family went to Milwaukee to meet him. He is with the American Field Service.
Zeiers Sportsmen’s Bar is planning a grand opening to be held Saturday evening, Sept. 1. There will be free beer and light lunch.
Fifty Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1972
Mr. and Mrs. Constant Klein will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Waunakee’s bid for a share of the Home Talent League’s Northern Section title failed Sunday as they lost an 8-7, 11-inning decision to Verona. ‘
Effective tomorrow (Sept. 1), Waunakee Boy Scouts of Troop 46 will join many thousands of other Scouts throughout the United States in the improved Scouting program, according to Scoutmaster Richard McVicar.
Forty Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1982
Wauankee’s population has risen nearly 7% since the 1980 census, according to the Department of Administration.
The village board accepted a donation of a triangle of land along South Street from David O’Malley for a new library.
There was a special Mass held Monday in the Town of Berry at a tiny chapel built 125 years ago by John Endres.
Todd Ervin and Jim Barbian, loan officer at the Bank of Waunakee, have been anmed co-chairmen heading the 1982 United Way campaign funding effort in Waunakee and Dane.
Thirty Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1992
The Waunakee School Board has voted to hire the architectural firm Bray and Associates to help plan for a possible addition to the high school.
Tests of water in the Pasadena Parkway area have turned up no proof that something in the water is causing the illness residents have reported – or the bluish tinge that some residents see in their water.
Joe Severa, Community Education director of the Waunakee Community School district, has been named to a nationwide committee to study community education in Wisconsin.
Several Ashton Go-Getter 4-H members won awards of merit and trophies for outstanding projects judged at the Dane County Fair. They are Lizbeth Meinholz, Sondra Frey, Adam Frey, Marie Frey, Tyler Christen, Nicole Ledvina and Kami Kalscheur.
Twenty Years Ago
Aug. 15, 2022
The Village of Waunakee may have to use more taxpayer dollars for the Stokely redevelopment project without a large Tax Incremental Finance District in the downtown area, financial advisors say.
Two freshman boys were expelled for possession and sale of drugs. Both students have the potential for reinstatement.
The local nine defeated Black Earth 5-2 Sunday, with key hits from Brandon Adler, Joel Schneider and Ben Greiber.
Ten Years Ago
Aug. 9 2012
With the state preliminary equalized value for the Village of Waunakee dropping by 4%, the Waunakee Village Board has vowed not to take on any additional debt in the next five years. One of the unfunded projects presented to the board as a result is the Waunakee Public Library, which was delayed until 2017.
An effort to make the Jackson Landing area in the Town of Westport more accessible looks to be coming in about $152,000 less than expected.
Waunakee High School science teachers Stebe Bower and Andres West led a week-long paleontology field trip to Kansas with students.