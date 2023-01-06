100 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1923
Mr. and Mrs. Archie Wheeler have moved into the rooms above the R.A. Chambers residence.
Miss Josephine Worringer is employed as the operator at the Waun akee Telephone exchange.
The store and dance hall owned by John Lochner at Marxvill was completely destroyed by fire Friday night.
90 Years Ago
Jan. 26, 1928
A crew of workers are busy on the installation of the 50,000 gallon water tower. The top is on and if the weather permits, it will be ready for a test in a short time.
The Waunakee Milk Products Co. has started filling their ice house for the coming summer.
Mr. and Mrs. William Maly announce the birth of a son on Jan. 12.
70 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1953
The temperature dropped to the season’s low Sunday morning when a reported 17 degrees below zero was reached.
The Ray Stehrs received a letter from Mrs. Clarence Sievert recently stating that Clarence, a teacher at Waunakee High School, had died on Feb. 18, 1947
Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Adler announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Jan. 18.
70 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1953
Bill Miller has installed a 27-inch television set in his place of business here. It is the first television set in a Waunakee business place.
Henry W. Voegeli , 33, died of injuries received in an auto accident New Year’s Eve.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Heyn announce the birth of twins, a son and daughter, on Jan. 15 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 1963
Dr. Wener M. Noltner, 58, a Columbus dentist for over 30 years and a former resident of Waunakee, died Friday, Jan. 11, at a Madison hospital after a long illness.
This is the first year that Waunakee had an AFS student come to stay with an American Family. Emilio Machhi of Italy will spend a school year here.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1973
Father Thomas Kuehn, Associate Pastor of St. John’s Church since June 1971, began new duties as Chaplain at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Madison.
At their annual meeting this past Sunday evening at the Village Hall, Peace Lutheran Church decided to officially begin their building program.
After 25 years, the Triangle Restaurant will close its doors.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 1983
Two teaching positions will be eliminated next year following action by the school board.
Marv and Barbara Anderson are the new owners of Main Street Liquor at 212 W. Main St.
Columbus beat Waunakee boys’ basketball by a score of 65-62.
30 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1993
Annexation of Don Tierney’s 120 acres to the Village of Waunakee stalled Monday as Tierney and his lawyers claimed the terms of a proposed pre=annexation agreement had been changed without Tierney’s consent.
Maureen O’Malley will challenge Tom Marx for president of the Waunakee Village Board in the April election.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 2003
Members of Crossroads Methodist Church appealed to the Waunakee Village Board to forgive them of a 19,000 tax bill. The bill came after the church failed to file the necessary paperwork to convert the property to a tax-exempt status.
The Westport Town Board is considering dredging Mary Lake, which now resembles a marsh.
Jeff Pollock, a 2002 graduate of Waunakee Community High School, has graduated from mNaval Boot Camp at the Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill.
10 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 2013
Hellenbrand of Waunakee is planning to expand its production and warehouse at Moravian Valley Road this spring. The Waunakee Village Board approved a certified survey map for the new addition and the plan commission will next consider the design.
A story in this week’s edition focuses on the important work Waunakee Senior Center case managers Candice Duffek and Melissa Woznick do serving older adults in the community.
Endres Manufacturing Company has announced that as of Jan. 1, Sam Ballweg has become its president.